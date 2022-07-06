Indian Navy SSR Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out): 2800 Vacancies Notified for Agniveer Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Navy has issued for enrolment of Male and Female candidates as Agniveer under SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) Agniveer SSR) for 01/2022 batch for which the registration will start from 15 July 2022 on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy SSR Course will commence in the month of November 2022. A total of 2800 candidates will be recruited for Agniveer Posts.

Applicants will be called for Written Exam and Physical Tests in the month of October 2022. Both will be conducted on the same day. Indian SSR AA 2022 Batch will start in August 2022.

In this article, we will provide you with how to apply, detailed qualifications, age limit, vacancy, selection process and notification link below:

How to Apply for Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the Indian Navy Website - www.joinindiannavy.gov.in and register yourself with your e-mail ID, if not registered already. Now, ‘Log–in’ with the registered E-mail ID and Click on “Current Opportunities”. Click on “Apply” (√) button. Fill up the Form completely. Before clicking the ‘Submit’ button make sure all the details are correct, all required documents are scanned in original & uploaded. Click the 'Submit' Button and take a print of the application form Online applications will be further scrutinised for eligibility and may be rejected at any stage if found ineligible in any respect.

Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Important Dates 2022

Indian Navy SSR Application Starting Date 15 July 2022 Indian Navy SSR Application Last Date 22 July 2022 Indian Navy SSR Exam date Mid-October 2022 Indian Navy SSR Medical and Joining 21 November 2022

Indian Navy SSR Agniveer 2022 Vacancy Details

SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) - 2800

Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Salary 2022

Rs. 30000/-

Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Indian Navy Age Limit:

Candidates should be born between 01 November 1999 to 30 April 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

Indian Navy SSR Physical Eligibility:

Minimum height 157 cms. Weight and Chest should be proportionate. Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms

Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Selection Process

Shortlisting - Shortlisting of candidates would be based on the aggregate percentage obtained in Physics, Mathematics and at least one of these subjects- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science in the qualifying examination (10+2). Shortlisting will be carried out state-wise in a ratio of four timesthe number of vacancies

Written Exam - Shortlisted candidates will be called for a written exam

Physical Fitness Test (PFT) - There will 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push-ups. Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk.

Medical Exam -Recruitment Medical Examination of all selected candidates will be conducted at INS Chilka.

Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Exam Pattern 2022

Medium - The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and objective type.

Total Number of questions - 100

Marks - 100

Time - 1 hour

Subjects - The question paper will comprise of four sections i.e. English, Science, Mathematics and General Awareness.

Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Syllabus 2022

The standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2 level and the syllabus for the examination is available on the website (joinindiannavy.gov.in.)

Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Admit Card 2022

Indian Navy Admit Card will be required to download from the website before the written examination from the official website. be sent by post at any stage of recruitment. The examination centre cannot be changed once allotted by the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Result 2022

The merit list will be available on the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.

Indian Navy

The Indian Navy, is the naval branch of the Indian Armed Forces, which conducts SSR AA Exam, every year, for recruitment to the post of Sailor, against 2500 vacancies. Candidates should note that Indian Navy MR Notification shall also be released soon.

Indian Navy SSR Notification Download