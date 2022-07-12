Indian Navy (Agniveer) MR Recruitment Notification 2022 Soon: 200 Vacancies Expected

Indian Navy will fill up 200 vacancies for Agniveer (MR) for the 01/2022 (Dec 22) batch. Candidates can check the vacancy, eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Indian Navy MR (Agniveer) Recruitment Notification 2022: Indian Navy is soon going to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Agniveer (MR) for the 01/2022 (Dec 22) batch. The training for the course will commence in December 2022, at INS Chilka, OdishaAs per the reports, for Indian Navy MR 2022, the candidates can apply ONLINE ONLY on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 25 July onwards.

The total vacancies for Agniveer (MR) are 200 (including a maximum of 40 female only). Those who are seeking to apply for Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2022 should be 10th Class passed. More details related to Indian Navt Agnipath 2022 are given below:

Indian Navy MR (Agniveer) Vacancy 2022

Matric Recruit (Agniveer) - 200

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy MR (Agniveer) Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Age Limit:

The candidate should be born between 01 Dec 1999- 31 May 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

What is Indian Navy MR Agniveer Duration of Service ?

The Agniveers shall be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years. Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the Indian Navy, different from any other existing ranks. Indian Navy is not obliged to retain the Agniveers beyond the engagement period of four years.

Selection Process for Indian Navy MR (Agniveer) Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Recruitment Medical Examination

Indian Navy MR Exam Pattern 2022

There will be questions from 2 subjects including Science & Mathematics’ and ‘General Awareness. The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and objective type.

The standard of the question paper will be of 10th level.

The duration of the examination will be 30 minutes.

The candidates are required to pass in all sections as well as in aggregate.

Indian Navy MR PFT 2022

Gender 1.6 KM Run Squats (Uthak Baithak) Push-ups Bent Knee Sit-ups Male 06 min 30 sec 20 12 - Female 08 min 15 - 10

Indian Navy MR Medical

Recruitment Medical Examination of all selected candidates will be conducted at INS Chilka. Candidates who are found medically fit in Recruitment Medical Examination will be recruited.

