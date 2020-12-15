Indian Railways RRB Mega Recruitment 2020-21 Drive for 1.4 Lakh Vacancies: Check Details Here

Indian Railways RRB Mega Recruitment 2020-21 Drive: Indian Railways (RRB) is all set to conduct its mega recruitment drive for filling up about 1.4 lakh vacancies in different departments.

Indian Railways is going to conduct the isolated and ministerial category recruitment exam under CEN 03/2019 from today onwards. i.e. 15 December 2020. The exam process will be conducted in three phases from 15 December to 18 December 2020 in two shifts i.e. from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon and from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

The Railway has already uploaded the call letter, exam date and city intimation and mock test at all regional official websites. All candidates are advised to carry their e-admit card along with a valid identity proof on the day of the exam. All candidates appearing the exam are required to follow the guidelines given below during the exam.

Candidates will have to wear masks compulsory. A COVID-19 self-declaration form is required at the exam centre. Candidates will have to maintain the social distancing during the exam. The temperature of the candidates will be checked at the time of entry. Candidates will have to carry their identity proofs along with the admit card.

On the other hand, The railway recruitment board will conduct the RRB NTPC Exam 2020-21 from 28 December and will continue till March 2021. For which, the admit cards will be allotted to the candidates 4 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

As per a report, around 1.03 lakh candidates have registered against 1663 vacancies of RRB Isolated and Ministerial Categories exam while 1.15 crore applicants have applied for 1,03,769 vacancies of RRB NTPC recruitment 2020 for Level 1.