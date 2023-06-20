International Yoga Day 2023: CBSE Released Activities Circular for Teachers and Students in Schools

International Yoga Day 2023 Celebration in CBSE Schools: Check the list of activities suggested by CBSE for affiliated schools on the occassion of the 9th International Yoga Day on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

International Yoga Day 2023 Celebration in CBSE Schools: June 21st is celebrated as the ‘International Day of Yoga’ each year. On the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular for All the Heads of Schools affiliated with CBSE regarding the Celebration of International Yoga Day 2023. The notice enlists a set of suggested activities to encourage students and teachers to actively involve themselves in this grand celebration of Yogas. For the last 8 years, the global celebration of Yoga on this day has spread the message of practising Yoga for mental and physical health, well-being and a sustainable lifestyle. To make this day a splendid success and inculcate the practice of Yoga at the grassroots level, the Board has encouraged the students and teachers to participate in various activities suggested by the Board.

International Yoga Day 2023 Celebration in CBSE Schools

Yoga is not to be celebrated on a specific day of the year but to be a part of our healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 (IDY) on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 is ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Meanwhile, ‘Har Aangan Yog’ is the domestic tagline of IDY 2023.

Keeping this in mind, CBSE has suggested the following activities to be conducted in schools for encouraging the students and teachers to participate in this event:

Yoga Workshops and Seminars to encourage students and teachers to practice and adopt Yoga in daily life. Mass Yoga demonstration Quiz and Essay Writing Competitions on Yoga-theme to incite interest in Yoga among all. Active participation in Ministry of Ayush International Yoga Day competitions.

Include Yoga and IDY-related articles in School’s e-newsletter, bulletin, magazine etc. Participation in the Yoga Quiz being organized by the Ministry of Ayush (MoA), in collaboration with MyGov, on the occasion of IDY 2023.

Encourage students and teachers alike to take the Yoga Pledge by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

