IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2020 Released @iocl.com, Download Pipeline Division Call Letter

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Apprentice for Pipeline Division. Candidates who have applied for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment can download IOCL Admit Card from the official website www.iocl.com.

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Download Link is available below. The candidates can also download IOCL Call Letter, directly, by login into link given below. They will be required to provide their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Download Link

IOCL Apprentice Exam will be held on 06 December 2020 (Sunday)

IOCL Apprentice Exam Pattern:

There will be objective Type Multiple Choice Questions on:

For Technician Apprentices - From the total 100 objective type questions, about 75 questions shall be from the concerned discipline of Diploma level and about 25 questions on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge etc.

For Trade Apprentice (Accountant)- out of total 100 objective type questions, about 75 questions shall be from general accounts/commerce/finance and about 25 questions on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge etc.

For Trade Apprentice (Assistant-Human Resource)- all 100 objective type questions shall be on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge/awareness etc. d) For Data Entry Operator& Domestic Data Entry Operator -all 100 objective type questions shall be on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge/awareness etc. of Class 12 level

The duration of the test is 2 hours.

The candidates are required to score a minimum of 40% in order to qualify in the exam. A merit list shall be prepared on the basis of performance in written exam

How to Download IOCL Admit card 2020 ?

Go to official website of IOCL- https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in Click on ‘Careers’ link given under ‘IndianOil for Careers’ Click on ‘Apprenticeship Openings’ Now, click on ‘Engagement of Apprentices in Pipelines Division’ new window will open where you need to enter your credentials and Click on ‘Sign in’ Download IOCL Pipeline Apprentice Admit Card

IOCL had invited application for recruitment of 482 Apprentices in Technical and Non-Technical trades at its locations under its 5 Regions viz Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL), South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).