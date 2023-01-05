IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2023 Update: Check Exam Date Here

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2023: Indian Oil Corporation of India will release the admit card for the Apprentice Marketing Exam 2023. Check the latest updates here.

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2023: Indian Oil Corporation of India (IOCL) is conducting the exam for Trade/Technician/Graduate Apprentices for Marketing Division. The admit card for the said exam will be uploaded soon on the website of IOCL i.e. www.ioclmd.in. The candidates can log in into the account and download IOCL Admit Card, once released.

The candidates who have applied for IOCL Apprentice Marketing Recruitment 2022 can check the exam dates for the said posts in the table given below:

Post Name Exam Date and Time Technician Apprentice (Civil, Electrical & Electronics, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Mechanical) 07 January 2023 from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM Trade Apprentice (Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Instrument Mechanic, Machinist) 07 January 2023 from 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM Graduate Apprentice 08 January 2023 from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentice, Skill Certificate Holder) 08 January 2023 from 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM Retail Sales Associates (Fresher Apprentices, Skill Certificate Holder) 08 January 2023 from 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM

What is required at the Exam Centre:

Personal Laptop or Desktop Computer in working condition with good quality Web Camera (use Windows 7 and above). The examination will NOT work on mobile phones. Internet Connection of at least 10mbps. We shall not be responsible for any internet-related issues. The latest version of Google Chrome Internet Browser (pre-installed). Test your computer or laptop before the Exam to ensure that it is working well, processing speed is good, and the camera is working perfectly. You will not be able to appear for the exam if the web camera attached with your system is not functional.

IOCL invited applications for recruitment of Technicians, Graduates & Trade Apprentices (Technical and Non -Technical at its Locations in States and UTs of India.