IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020, 404 Vacancies for Technical and Non Technical Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @iocl.com

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the recruitment of Technical 136 Non-Technical Trade Apprentice at its Locations in Eastern India including West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Assam in employment newspaper dated 21March to 27 March 2020.
IOCL Apprentice Applications will be invited online on IOCL website iocl.com from 21 March 2020 from 5PM. Eligible and interested candidate can apply IOCL Apprentice Recruitment on or before 10 April 2020. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test which is tentatively scheduled on 19 April 2020.
More information on IOCL Eastern Region Recruitment 2020 such as application process, selection procedure, pay scale, vacancy details are given below in the article.
Important Dates
Starting Date of Online Application - 21 March 2020 from 05:00 PM
Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 10 April 2020 till 05:00 PM
Admit Card Download Date - 14 April 2020 from 05:00 PM
Written Test Date - 19 April 2020 at 11 AM
IOCL Eastern Vacancy Details
State-Wise Posts
West Bengal
Trade Apprentice- 12 Posts
Trade Apprentice-Fitter
Trade Apprentice-Electrician
Trade Apprentice - Electronics
Trade Apprentice-Instrument
Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Technician Apprentice - 12 Posts
Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
Technician Apprentice-Electrical
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice-Civil
Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Bihar
Trade Apprentice - 12 Posts
Trade Apprentice-Fitter
Trade Apprentice-Electrician
Trade Apprentice - Electronics
Trade Apprentice-Instrument
Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Technician Apprentice - 12 Posts
Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
Technician Apprentice-Electrical
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice-Civil
Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Odhisha
Trade Apprentice– 12 Posts
Trade Apprentice-Fitter
Trade Apprentice-Electrician
Trade Apprentice - Electronics
Trade Apprentice-Instrument
Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Technician Apprentice - 12 Posts
Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
Technician Apprentice-Electrical
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice-Civil
Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Jharkhand
Trade Apprentice– 12 Posts
Trade Apprentice-Fitter
Trade Apprentice-Electrician
Trade Apprentice - Electronics
Trade Apprentice-Instrument
Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Technician Apprentice - 12 Posts
Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
Technician Apprentice-Electrical
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice-Civil
Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Assam
Trade Apprentice– 12 Posts
Trade Apprentice-Fitter
Trade Apprentice-Electrician
Trade Apprentice - Electronics
Trade Apprentice-Instrument
Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Technician Apprentice - 12 Posts
Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
Technician Apprentice-Electrical
Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
Technician Apprentice-Civil
Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Trade Apprentice –Accountant
West Bengal– 12 Posts
Bihar– 12 Posts
Odhisha– 12 Posts
Jharkhgand– 12 Posts
Assam - 12 Posts
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)
West Bengal– 15 Posts
Bihar– 15 Posts
Odhisha– 15 Posts
Jharkhgand– 15 Posts
Assam - 15 Posts
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holder)
West Bengal– 15 Posts
Bihar– 15 Posts
Odhisha– 15 Posts
Jharkhgand– 15 Posts
Assam - 15 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Trade Apprentice - 10th Passed and 2 years full time ITI in relevant trade
Technician Apprentice – 3 years Engineering Diploma in relevant field
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): 12th or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Board / Institute.
Selection Procedure for IOCL Eastern Apprentice Posts
The Selection process will consist of Objective Type Written test.
How to Apply for IOCL Eastern Apprentice Posts 2020
Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through IOCL official website iocl.com from 21 March to 10 April 2020.
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF