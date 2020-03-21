IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020, 404 Vacancies for Technical and Non Technical Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @iocl.com

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the recruitment of Technical 136 Non-Technical Trade Apprentice at its Locations in Eastern India including West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Assam in employment newspaper dated 21March to 27 March 2020.

IOCL Apprentice Applications will be invited online on IOCL website iocl.com from 21 March 2020 from 5PM. Eligible and interested candidate can apply IOCL Apprentice Recruitment on or before 10 April 2020. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test which is tentatively scheduled on 19 April 2020.

More information on IOCL Eastern Region Recruitment 2020 such as application process, selection procedure, pay scale, vacancy details are given below in the article.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 21 March 2020 from 05:00 PM

Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 10 April 2020 till 05:00 PM

Admit Card Download Date - 14 April 2020 from 05:00 PM

Written Test Date - 19 April 2020 at 11 AM

IOCL Eastern Vacancy Details

State-Wise Posts

West Bengal

Trade Apprentice- 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Technician Apprentice - 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Bihar

Trade Apprentice - 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Technician Apprentice - 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Odhisha

Trade Apprentice– 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Technician Apprentice - 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Jharkhand

Trade Apprentice– 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Technician Apprentice - 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Assam

Trade Apprentice– 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Technician Apprentice - 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Trade Apprentice –Accountant

West Bengal– 12 Posts

Bihar– 12 Posts

Odhisha– 12 Posts

Jharkhgand– 12 Posts

Assam - 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

West Bengal– 15 Posts

Bihar– 15 Posts

Odhisha– 15 Posts

Jharkhgand– 15 Posts

Assam - 15 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holder)

West Bengal– 15 Posts

Bihar– 15 Posts

Odhisha– 15 Posts

Jharkhgand– 15 Posts

Assam - 15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Trade Apprentice - 10th Passed and 2 years full time ITI in relevant trade

Technician Apprentice – 3 years Engineering Diploma in relevant field

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): 12th or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Board / Institute.

Selection Procedure for IOCL Eastern Apprentice Posts

The Selection process will consist of Objective Type Written test.

How to Apply for IOCL Eastern Apprentice Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through IOCL official website iocl.com from 21 March to 10 April 2020.

