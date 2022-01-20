JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online 1196 Vacancies in Western and Northern Region

Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL is hiring 1196 Trade Apprentice and Technician Apprentice across India under the Marketing Division in Northern and Western Regions. Details Here.

Created On: Jan 20, 2022 12:45 IST
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is filling up vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentice and Technician Apprentice across India under the Marketing Division. Currently, the vacancies are available in Western Region and Northern Region. Online Applications are invited on IOCL official website - iocl.com. Candidates can apply on or before the last date.

A total of 1196 vacancies are available of which 570 are available in IOCL Western Region while 626 are available in IOCL Northern Region against notification number  IOCL/ MKTG/ WR/ APPR/ 2022 and IOCL/MKTG/NR/APP/2021-22 respectively.

Candidates can check all the details related to IOCL Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy break-up, qualification, and other details by clicking on IOCL Apprentice Notification links given in the table below:

 

IOCL Region

IOCL Apprentice Last Date

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy

IOCL Apprentice Notification and IOCL Online Application Link

North Region - Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh

 

31 January 2022

626

IOCL Northern Region Notification

West Region -  Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Dadra & Nagar Haveli

15 February 2022

570

IOCL Western Region Notification

 

IOCL Apprentice Notifications for other regions are expected soon on the official website of IOCL. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page as the latest details will be provided here.

