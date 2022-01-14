IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2022 Notification Expected Soon for 570 Apprentice Posts @iocl.com

Indian Oil, Western Region is soon expected to release the notification for the recruitment of Technical & Non-Technical Apprentices: Check Vacancy, Educational Qualification, Important Dates, Selection Process.

IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil, Western Region is soon expected to release the notification for the recruitment of Technical & Non-Technical Apprentices under Marketing Division, for the year 2022, on iocl.com. A total of 570 vacancies are available t its various Locations in the States of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

As per reports, Candidates seeking to apply are required to submit the online applications from 15 January 2021 onwards on www.iocl.com/PeopleCareers/Apprenticeships.aspx.

IOCL Apprentice Online Application will be closed on 15 February 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of IOCL Western Region Apprentice Application - 15 January 2022

Last Date of IOCL Western Region Apprentice Online Application - 15 February 2022

IOCL Western Region Apprentice Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 570 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Western Region Apprentice Posts

Trade Apprentice – 10th passed with Regular Full Time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT.

Technician Apprentice – 3 years Diploma in relevant field from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50 % marks (45% in case of SC/ST candidates)

Trade Apprentice-Accountant: Regular Full Time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates)

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): 12th class passed or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator

Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) - 12th pass. Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Govt.

Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

Selection Procedure for IOCL Western Region Apprentice Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of a Written Test of 100 marks followed by document verification. T

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online to the post on IOCL official website iocl.com (Careers -> Apprenticeships -> Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices in Western Region (Marketing Division) from 15 January to 15 February 2022.