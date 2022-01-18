IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2022 for 626 Apprentice Posts @iocl.com, Check Application Link Here

IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting online applications for Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices. Candidates interested in IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 can apply online on iocl.com on or before 31 January 2022.

A total of 626 vacancies are available in the States & Union Territory of North India Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh.

More details on IOCL Recruitment 2022 can check more details below:

Important Date

Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 31 January 2022

IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - 06 February 2022

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Date - 02 February 2022

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Delhi – 61

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Haryana – 36

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Himachal Pradesh - 8

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Jammu & Kashmir – 8

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Punjab – 42

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Rajasthan – 42

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

UP – 113

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Uttarakhand – 9

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical

Technician Apprentice- Electrical

Technician Apprentice -Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice -Civil

Technician Apprentice –Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice

Delhi - 42

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Haryana – 24

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

HP – 5

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

J&K – 5

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Punjab - 28

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Rajasthan - 28

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

UP - 75

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Uttarakhand – 6

Trade Apprentice -Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Technician Apprentice -Instrument Mechanic

Technician Apprentice –Electronics Mechanic

Technician Apprentice - Mechanist

Trade Apprentice-Accountant

Chandigarh - 1

Delhi - 12

Haryana - 7

HP – 2

UP - 22

Uttarakhand - 2

Rajasthan - 8

Punjab - 7

J & K - 2

Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

Chandigarh - 1

Delhi - 3

Haryana - 2

UP - 3

Uttarakhand - 1

Rajasthan - 2

Punjab - 3

Uttar Pradesh - 6

Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

Chandigarh - 1

Delhi - 3

Haryana - 2

UP - 3

Rajasthan - 2

Punjab - 3

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Northern Region Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Trade Apprentice - Regular Full time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT.

Technician Apprentice - 3 years Diploma in Engineering from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved position.

Trade Apprentice-Accountant: Regular Full Time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders):. Minimum 12th pass. Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognised by the Central Govt.

Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

Selection Procedure for IOCL Northern Region Posts

Candidates will be selected through a written exam and Document Verification.

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online through the link which is provided on the website www.iocl.com (Careers-> Apprenticeships-> Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Trade & Technician Apprentices in Northern Region (Marketing Division)-FY-2021-22.

Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training (RDAT) https://apprenticeshipindia.org OR as a Technician Apprentice online with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action. Candidates for Trade Apprenticeship (Optional Trade) should register themselves on NSDC at https://apprenticeshipindia.org