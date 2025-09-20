IOCL Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Tomorrow for Engineer Posts - Check More Details Here

IOCL Graduate Engineer Apply Online Last Date: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from Graduate Engineers for recruitment of Engineers/Officers posts in Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation disciplines. The last date to submit the IOCL Graduate Engineer application form is on or before September 21, 2025, till 1700 hrs, only at the official website, iocl.com. Interested and eligible candidates must submit the application form within the deadline to be a part of this recruitment drive. Read on to know about the IOCL Graduate Engineer apply online last date here.
IOCL Graduate Engineer Apply Online Last Date Overview
The IOCL Graduate Engineer application link is active from September 5, 2025, at the official portal, i.e. iocl.com. Candidates can apply online for this post till September 21, 2025 (05:00 pm). Those who possess a B.Tech./BE/Equivalent degree and do not exceed 26 years of age can apply for this role. Below is the overview of the IOCL Graduate Engineer application form for reference purposes:
Exam Conducting Body
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
Post Name
Engineers/Officers
Vacancies
Not Disclosed
Eligibility
26 years, B.Tech./BE/Equivalent degree
Registration Dates
September 5 to 21, 2025
Selection Process
Computer Based Test (CBT), Group Discussion (GD) and Group Task (GT), and Personal Interview (PI)
Official Website
iocl.com
IOCL Graduate Engineer Apply Online Last Date
Eligible candidates can apply online for the IOCL Graduate Engineer vacancy from September 5 to 21, 2025, only at the official website. They should keep track of all important dates to ensure no deadline is missed. Here are the essential dates for the IOCL Graduate Engineer recruitment shared below:
Event
Dates
Application Form Start Date
September 5, 2025
IOCL Graduate Engineer Apply Online Last Date
September 21, 2025 (05:00 pm)
Admit card Release Date
October 17, 2025
Exam Dates
October 31, 2025
Who can apply for the IOCL Graduate Engineer Vacancy 2025?
Applicants should ensure they fulfil all the eligibility requirements when applying for a Graduate Engineer vacancy. It covers age limit, relaxation, qualifications, nationality, and other aspects. If they fail to satisfy any of the eligibility conditions, it will lead to the disqualification of their candidature. Check below the detailed IOCL Graduate Engineer eligibility criteria:
Age Limit
26 years as on 01st July, 2025, for General/EWS category (Relaxation to reserved categories shall apply)
Educational Qualification
B.Tech./BE/Equivalent degree with at least 65% marks (55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD)
Nationality
Indian
How to Apply Online for IOCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2025?
The IOCL Graduate Engineer application process involves various stages, ranging from registration to login, document uploading, fee payment and final submission. They should compulsorily complete all these stages to submit the form successfully by September 21, 2025. Here is the step-by-step guide to apply online for the IOCL Graduate Engineer vacancy:
Go to the official IOCL website.
Click on “What’s New” and then hit the "Recruitment Of Engineers/Officers (Grade A)" link.
Select "Click Here to Apply [Start Date-05/09/2025, End Date- 21/09/2025 (1700 hrs)]" link.
Hit the “Click here for New Registration” link.
Enter the valid Email ID, mobile number and other relevant information in the registration form.
Now, log in with valid credentials in the application portal.
Next, you are required to fill out the online form with valid and correct details.
Thereafter, upload all the necessary documents, including photo, signature, etc, in the prescribed format.
Pay the application fees using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets, and UPI. The application fees will be Rs 500, and SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from the payment of fees.
Review all the details carefully before submitting the form.
