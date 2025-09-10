IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins for Engineers & Officers at iocl.com

IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications from graduate engineers for Grade A roles in its diversified sectors including oil, gas, petrochemicals, and emerging energy technologies. The recruitment drive covers three vital engineering disciplines- Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation. The official notification was released on 05 September 2025 and the application process started on the same day. The last date to apply for the IOCL Grade A posts is 21 September 2025.
The IOCL Grade A Selection Process is a three-stage process including Computer-Based Test (CBT), Group Discussion & Group Task and Personal Interview.
IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025
Indian Oil Corporation Limited is a Maharatna Company, being considered under Fortune Global 500. It is leading across all the diversified fields like Oil, Gas, Petrochemicals, and Emerging Energy solutions. The Corporation is actively steering the transition towards a low-carbon economy, with strategic investments in green hydrogen, electric mobility, biofuels, solar and wind energy, while simultaneously expanding its footprint in Petrochemicals, LNG, and City Gas Distribution (CGD). . To fuel its next phase of growth and transformation, IndianOil is looking for dynamic and dedicated Graduate Engineers of Indian Nationality with an excellent academic record, to join as Engineers/Officers in the following engineering disciplines: Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation.
IOCL Grade A Application Process
Candidates who wish to apply for the IOCL Grade A posts can follow the simple steps given below:
Prepare required documents:
Recent passport-size photo (4.5 cm × 3.5 cm, taken after April 2025)
Signature in black ink on white paper
Left thumb impression in black/blue ink
Visit the IOCL website- www.iocl.com.
On the homepage, go to the Careers section → Latest Job Opening.
A new page will be opened containing all the latest jobs. Click on the apply link provided for “Recruitment Of Engineers/Officers (Grade - A) in Indian Oil Corporation Limited through Computer Based Test (CBT) - 2025”.
Login with registration number and password.
Fill the application form with all the information required.
Upload photo, signature, thumb impression, and other documents.
Pay the application fee and then submit your application.
Download/save the confirmation for future reference.
IOCL Grade A Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who are going to apply for the IOCL Grade A Engineers/ Officers must meet certain eligibility criteria which includes the necessary educational qualifications and the age limit.
IOCL Grade A Engineer Educational Qualification
B.Tech./BE or equivalent in Chemical, Electrical, or Instrumentation Engineering disciplines, with:
≥ 65% marks for General / EWS / OBC–NCL
≥ 55% marks for SC / ST / PwBD candidates
Graduates must obtain the final degree/marksheet by 31 October 2025.
IOCL Grade A Engineer Age Limit
Upper age limit is 26 years as on 21 September 2025 (final date of application), with standard age relaxations for reserved categories.
IOCL Recruitment 2025 – Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Name
|
Engineers/Officers (Grade A) Recruitment 2025
|
Conducted By
|
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
|
Disciplines
|
Chemical, Electrical, Instrumentation
|
Application Start Date
|
5 September 2025
|
Application Last Date
|
21 September 2025
|
Selection Process
|
CBT → GD & GT → Personal Interview
|
Official Website
|
iocl.com
