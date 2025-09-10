IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins for Engineers & Officers at iocl.com

IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications from graduate engineers for Grade A roles in its diversified sectors including oil, gas, petrochemicals, and emerging energy technologies. The recruitment drive covers three vital engineering disciplines- Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation. The official notification was released on 05 September 2025 and the application process started on the same day. The last date to apply for the IOCL Grade A posts is 21 September 2025.

The IOCL Grade A Selection Process is a three-stage process including Computer-Based Test (CBT), Group Discussion & Group Task and Personal Interview.

IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is a Maharatna Company, being considered under Fortune Global 500. It is leading across all the diversified fields like Oil, Gas, Petrochemicals, and Emerging Energy solutions. The Corporation is actively steering the transition towards a low-carbon economy, with strategic investments in green hydrogen, electric mobility, biofuels, solar and wind energy, while simultaneously expanding its footprint in Petrochemicals, LNG, and City Gas Distribution (CGD). . To fuel its next phase of growth and transformation, IndianOil is looking for dynamic and dedicated Graduate Engineers of Indian Nationality with an excellent academic record, to join as Engineers/Officers in the following engineering disciplines: Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation.