IPMAT Admit Card 2023 Released at iimidr.ac.in, Exam Scheduled on June 16

IPMAT Admit Card 2023 Released: As per the schedule, IIM Indore has released the admit cards for IPMAT 2023. Candidates who have filled out the application form and paid the required fee can download the hall ticket on the official website: iimidr.ac.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the admission ticket.
The authorities will conduct the IPMAT Exam 2023 on June 16, 2023, across various cities in India for a duration of 2 hours. Those who are going to appear must carry the IPMAT admit card 2023 to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside.
IPMAT Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
IPMAT 2023 Important Dates
Candidates can check out important events such as admit card date, exam day, and IPMAT Result 2023 date in the below-mentioned table-
|
Events
|
Dates
|
IPMAT admit card release date
|
June 2, 2023
|
IPMAT 2023
|
June 16, 2023
|
Result Declaration
|
To be notified later
How to Download IPMAT Admit Card 2023?
Aspirants who wish to appear for the exam must carry a hall ticket to the exam hall. They can go through the following steps to access the admission ticket-
Step 1: Visit the official website:
Step 2: On the homepage, click on IPMAT 2023
Step 3: Click on the edit link provided
Step 4: Enter the login credentials
Step 5: The IPMAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: View and download the same
Step 7: Take a few printouts for exam purposes
What Details will be Mentioned on IPMAT 2023 Admit Card?
The hall ticket will comprise various important details. Check out a few of them below:
- Applicant’s name
- Signature and photograph of the candidate
- Roll Number
- Time and venue of the exam centre
- Important Instructions
