IPMAT Admit Card 2023 Released at iimidr.ac.in, Exam Scheduled on June 16

IPMAT Admit Card 2023 has been released on the official website. Candidates can download the hall ticket by entering login details. Check latest updates here.

IPMAT Admit Card 2023 Released: As per the schedule, IIM Indore has released the admit cards for IPMAT 2023. Candidates who have filled out the application form and paid the required fee can download the hall ticket on the official website: iimidr.ac.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the admission ticket.

The authorities will conduct the IPMAT Exam 2023 on June 16, 2023, across various cities in India for a duration of 2 hours. Those who are going to appear must carry the IPMAT admit card 2023 to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside.

IPMAT Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

IPMAT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out important events such as admit card date, exam day, and IPMAT Result 2023 date in the below-mentioned table-

Events Dates IPMAT admit card release date June 2, 2023 IPMAT 2023 June 16, 2023 Result Declaration To be notified later

How to Download IPMAT Admit Card 2023?

Aspirants who wish to appear for the exam must carry a hall ticket to the exam hall. They can go through the following steps to access the admission ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website:

Step 2: On the homepage, click on IPMAT 2023

Step 3: Click on the edit link provided

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: The IPMAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the same

Step 7: Take a few printouts for exam purposes

What Details will be Mentioned on IPMAT 2023 Admit Card?

The hall ticket will comprise various important details. Check out a few of them below:

Applicant’s name

Signature and photograph of the candidate

Roll Number

Time and venue of the exam centre

Important Instructions

