IPMAT (IIM Indore) 2020 Result Released – Get Direct Link to Download

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released IPMAT 2020 result on 13th September for the aspirants who appeared for the exam on 7th September. Aspirants can check IPMAT result online at iimidr.ac.in. Shortlisted candidates can click on the direct link provided below to download and check IPMAT 2020 result. Use your login credentials such as IPMAT 2020 application form number, registered email address or the date of birth (DOB) to check IPMAT 2020 overall score/ percentile. It should be noted that the shortlisted candidates will be called for Personal Interview (PI) round which will also be conducted in online mode.

IPMAT Indore Important Dates

Find out important dates of the events related to the IPMAT exam here:-

IPMAT 2020 Exam Events Important Dates IPMAT Exam September 7, 2020 (afternoon shift) IPMAT Result September 13, 2020 Shortlisting for PI To be notified IPMAT Personal Interview Schedule To be notified

How to check IPMAT Result 2020?

Download your IPMAT exam result by following the steps mentioned as under:-

Visit IPMAT Indore’s official website

Click on “IPMAT Result 2020” tab. You will be redirected to a new page where you would be required to enter the following details:- IPMAT application number Registered email id Date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. Captcha (security) code

After filling these details, click on the ‘Get Status’ tab

Your IPMAT 2020 result will appear on the screen. Download your result and take a print for future reference.

What to Check on the IPMAT Result Scorecard?

After downloading the IPMAT 2020 result, candidates are advised to check the following particulars on the IPMAT Indore 2020 scorecard.

Candidate’s Name

Application and Roll Number

Photograph and Signature of the candidate

Overall and Sectional score

Rank/ Merit

What after IPMAT Result 2020?

IPMAT scorecard is just one step in the entire selection process that will serve as the basis for shortlisting of candidates for further rounds. After the announcement of the result, shortlisted candidates would be required to appear for Personal Interview (PI) round. This year, due to the spread of COVID19 and its repercussions on the health of candidates, the institute will conduct PI round through the Video assessment for the candidates. As per the new guidelines, IIM Indore has stated that shortlisted candidates will have to upload a self-recorded video file within a specified timeframe on the website. Candidates unable to meet the deadline will be disqualified from selection process.

IPMAT selection procedure is generally held at eight centres namely Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore, and Mumbai.

For more information about the IPMAT Exam and other BBA and MBA entrance exams, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com.