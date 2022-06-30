IREL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Graduate/Diploma Trainee & Other @irel.co.in, Check Eligibility

Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) has invited online application for the 92 Graduate/Diploma Trainee posts on its official website. Check IREL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Updated: Jun 30, 2022 12:07 IST
IREL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), a Mini Ratna Category-I Central Public Sector Undertaking, under the Administrative Control of Department of Atomic Energy has published recruitment notice for 92 various posts including Graduate Trainee (Finance)/Graduate Trainee (HR)/Diploma Trainee (Technical) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 14 July 2022.


Candidates with requisite educational qualification including  CA intermediate or CMA intermediate / Graduate/Diploma in Mining / Chemical / Mechanical / Electrical / Civil / Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering  with additional eligibility can apply for IREL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Notification Details for IREL Recruitment 2022 Job : 
Advt.No.CO/HRM/09/2022

Important Dates for IREL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 July 2022

Vacancy Details for IREL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Graduate Trainee (Finance)-07
Graduate Trainee (HR)-05
Diploma Trainee (Technical)-19
Junior Supervisor (Rajbhasha)-03
Personal Secretary-02
Tradesman Trainee (ITI)-28
Fitter / Electrician-14
Eligibility Criteria for IREL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
Graduate Trainee (Finance)-CA intermediate or CMA intermediate / Graduate in Commerce from a recognized Indian University with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for UR, OBC(NCL) & EWS candidates and 50% marks in aggregate for SC candidates.

Graduate Trainee (HR)-Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Indian University with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for UR and OBC(NCL) candidates and 50% marks in aggregate for SC candidates. 
Diploma Trainee (Technical)-3 years Diploma in Mining / Chemical / Mechanical / Electrical / Civil / Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering from an Institute recognized by AICTE or equivalent with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for UR, OBC(NCL) & EWS candidates and 50% marks in aggregate for SC & ST candidates.
Junior Supervisor (Rajbhasha)-Master‟s Degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; Or
Master‟s degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. 
Personal Secretary-: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level with Typing speed of 40 wpm in English and Stenographic skills. Knowledge of Computer is essential and shall be proficient in MS Office, etc.
Tradesman Trainee (ITI) Fitter / Electrician /
Instrumentation-Must have passed SSC or equivalent Examination from a Board recognized by the State/Central Government with ITI / NAC with two years‟ experience in the relevant Trade/ Discipline in a reputed Industrial Establishment including on the Job Training - Apprenticeship training, if any.

Attendant Operator Chemical Plant
-Must have passed SSC or equivalent Examination from a Board recognized by the State/Central Government with ITI/NAC in Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) or+(plus) 2 Science (Intermediate/Higher Secondary) with Chemistry as one of the subjects & 50% marks in aggregate and with two years‟ experience in operation of Chemical and allied Process Industry including apprenticeship training, if any.
Please check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts. 

 IREL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for IREL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Follow the sequence-wise actions given below  for filling-up of application for the above posts. 

  • Visit IREL website www.irel.co.in Careers section and Click on Apply Online button.
  • Read Important Instructions and Click on (√) „I Agree‟ Button.
  • Register by filling up necessary details (post applied, name, original category,
    applied category, PwD category, Mobile No. and e-mail ID and click on Submit Button).
  • Check Application Sequence No., User ID & Password received on your email and mobile number.
  • Re-login to your account by entering user ID and password received through e-mail.
    Fill-up application form and upload Photo, Signature and relevant Documents.
  • Check Preview of the Application Form and make corrections, if any.
    Make payment through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net-banking (if applicable)
  • Press Submit Button.
  • Take print out of your application form for future reference.

