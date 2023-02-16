ISC Board 2023: Class 12th Geography Exam Tomorrow, Check Important Material and Last Minute Preparation Tips

ISC Class 12 Geography Exam 2023: CISCE has scheduled the ISC class 12th Geography exam tomorrow on February 17, 2023. Students of ISC Board Class 12th can check the examination 2023 for important guidelines and tips for last minute revision.

ISC Geography Exam 2023: English Language and Literature paper board exams 2023 for the 12th class students of ISC board have been completed already. Now, on February 17, 2023, CISCE has scheduled the ISC Class 12 Geography board examination. The examination for ISC Class 12 Geography exam 2023 will begin sharp at 2 pm tomorrow. The exam duration is 3 hours and hence the candidates will have time till 5 pm to attempt the paper. In this article, ISC Class 12 Geography students will get the important last minute tips, resources and guidelines for the ISC Geography Board Exam 2023 tomorrow.

Important Guidelines for ISC Class 12 Geography Exam 2023

All candidates are advised to be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the question papers are handed out. Late candidates must provide satisfactory explanation to the Supervising Examiner. No candidates will be allowed to leave the Exam Hall before submitting their answer scripts. Read all questions and instructions very carefully to avoid confusion. Do not attempt more questions than what has been instructed. Stick to the word limit. No writing or scribbling should be done on the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet. Write the UID, Index Number and Subject in the space provided on the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet and on the front sheet of additional sheets and booklets. Use only Black/Blue ball- point pen / Fountain Pen fpr writing. Bring all stationery items, mathematical and drawing instruments and colour pencils etc. Borrowing in the exam hall is not permitted. No electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are permitted.

ISC Geography Exam 2023 Class 12 Last Minute Tips

Students get 15 minutes to go through the question paper before they are allowed to write the answers. Utilise these 15 minutes well to plan your approach to the question paper. Do not write anything on the question paper unless you are instructed to do so. Write on your answer booklet with black/blue ball-point pen only. Do not scribble or overwrite if you make any mistake. Write on both sides of the sheets (unless mentioned otherwise). Leave margin at both right-hand and left-hand sides of the sheets. Write the correct question number very carefully in the left-hand margin before starting the new answers. Carry all required stationery with yourself, from pens, pencils, ruler, sharpener, etc. It is suggested that students pack their stationery and other required materials a night before to avoid any last minute rush. Recheck your answers before submission.

Important Study Material for ISC Class 12 Geography Exam

In the last minute before the exam, students should focus on what they have prepared rather than what new material they have to do.

ISC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023

ISC Class 12 Geography’s subject code is 853. The ISC class 12 Geography subject is divided into two papers: theory of 70 marks and the project work of 30 marks. The ISC Class 12th Geography Syllabus covers many important geographical elements of India, like population, land, mountains, climate, and more.

Check the syllabus to make sure that you do not miss any topic with heavy weightage

ISC Class 12 Geography Specimen Paper 2023

CISCE provides Class 12 ISC Geography Specimen Papers 2023 as a probable example or sample of the ISC Geography Class 12 Question Paper. Therefore, ISC Class 12 candidates should solve the Geography specimen paper to be completely ready for the exam tomorrow.

ISC Class 12 Geography Previous Year Question Papers

If you want to face the question paper tomorrow with complete confidence, try to solve the Past Year Question Papers of Geography from the previous years. By solving the past year question papers, you will not only gain important insights but also be able to practise for the exam tomorrow.

Other ISC Important Links -