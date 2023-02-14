ISC Geography Specimen Paper 2023 Class 12: CISCE Geography Sample Paper, Download PDF

Geography Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC : The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the specimen papers for the upcoming ISC exams 2023. View and download the ISC Geography Specimen Paper 2023 for class 12 here in pdf form.

ISC Geography Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the specimen papers for the higher secondary Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams 2023. The ISC class 12 exams commenced from February 13. The time to take up new concepts has long passed by, and students should focus on revision and solving specimen papers. Geography (Code: 853) is an elective subject in ISC Class 12 and is a favourite of humanities stream students. Geography is a fascinating subject, and students often take it lightly. Due to the length of the ISC Class 12 Geography course and exam stress, it’s easy to forget even the simplest of answers. An effective way to overcome this problem is by solving ISC Class 12 Geography specimen paper. It can aid students by reducing exam-related anxiety and improving their time management skills as it provides a good idea of the exam blueprint, marks distribution, and the type and difficulty level of questions to to expect in the final exam. Check here the ISC Geography Specimen Paper Class 12 PDF for download.

ISC Class 12 Geography Specimen Paper 2023

The ISC Board class 12 Geography paper carries 70 marks and a duration of three The questions will be of both objective and descriptive type.

15 minutes of reading time will be provided and attempting answers will not be allowed during this

The ISC Class 12th Geography exam will have consist three sections: A, B, and C.

Section A will be be MCQ and short answer based, carrying 1 mark for each question.

All questions will be compulsory, and students will be provided internal choice between question in sections B and C.

View the 2023 ISC Geography Specimen Paper for class 12 in pdf format here. The download link is attached towards the end of the article.

SECTION A – 14 MARKS

Question 1

Refer to the outline Map of India provided and answer the following questions:

(i) Mark and label the following on the given map of India: [3]

(a) The western mountain range of peninsular India.

(b) The largest Gulf of India.

(c) The coastal plain of Karnataka region.

(ii) The angular value of the longitude marked L is: [1]

(a) 97⁰ 25´E

(b) 68⁰ 7´E

(c) 23⁰ 30´E

(d) 37⁰ 6´E

(iii) The tidal port marked P is: [1]

(a) Marmagao

(b) Nhava Sheva

(c) Kandla

(d) Paradwip

(iv) The centrally located iron and steel plant marked by the Δ is: [1]

(a) Bhilai

(b) Bhadravati

(c) Vijayanagar

(d) Rourkela

(v) According to the Government of India Census of 2011, the state marked E has the highest: [1]

(a) density of population.

(b) level of urbanisation.

(c) sex ratio.

(d) index of concentration of population.

(vi) Identify the following: [3]

(a) The east terminal of the ‘East-West Corridor’ marked T is __________.

(b) The oldest coalfield of India marked C is ______________.

(c) The left bank tributary of River Ganga marked R is ______________.

Question 2

(i) India shares her shortest land border with: [1]

(a) Nepal.

(b) Bhutan.

(c) Afghanistan.

(d) Myanmar.

(ii) The rivers Alaknanda and Bhagirathi are the headstreams of: [1]

(a) River Godavari.

(b) River Krishna.

(c) River Kaveri.

(d) River Ganga.

(iii) The total Indian population according to the latest census is ______________. [1]

(iv) State whether the statement given below is True or False:

The Himalayas are known as Orthoclines. [1]

You can read and download the complete ISC Class 12 Geography Specimen Paper 2023 below.

