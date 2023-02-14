ISC Class 12 Geography Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

Geography Previous Year Papers Class 12 ISC Board: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams for the 2023 higher secondary ISC Class 12 session are here and it’s time to check the previous year papers. Check here the ISC Class 12 Geography Previous Year Question Papers from 2017 to 2020.

ISC Geography Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts annual exams for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the higher secondary ISC Class 12. The ICSE exams are set to begin from February 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams have already commenced on February 13. It’s time to check the previous year question papers. It is a great tool to brush up on concepts and get an idea of the exam blueprint and topic-wise marks distribution. The CISCE, like most school boards, repeat questions from the previous year papers. Students can reap the benefits of this by solving the previous year papers by heart. It can even help low scorers achieve a respectable result by studying the important and most-asked questions. It is a bold strategy but one that pays off frequently.

Geography (Code: 853) is an elective subject in ISC Class 12 and is opted for mainly humanities stream students. Geography is one of the most important subjects in ISC Class 12 and is beneficial to students hoping to pursue a government or teaching job. Geography is an intriguing subject that students often take for granted and falter in the final exams. ISC Class 12 Geography previous year question papers can help students get an idea of the final exam, blueprint and difficulty level. ISC Geography previous year papers also improve the time and stress management ability of students. You can check here all the Geography previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format.

ISC Class 12 Geography Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 Geography course two papers theory and project work.

Paper 1: Theory carries70 marks and a duration of three hours.

15 minute reading time will be given to students before the exam and attempting answers will not be allowed during this time.

The questions will be of both objective and descriptive type.

The ISC Class 12th Geography exam will comprise three sections: A, B, and C.

All questions will be mandatory but students will be given internal choice in section B and C.

You can read and download the ISC Geography Question Papers for Class 12 in the following section.

ISC Class 12 Geography Language Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

