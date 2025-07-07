ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 12 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Biotechnology here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025
Find the CISCE Board Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus for students of the 2025-26 session below. The detailed and complete syllabus has been attached here for your reference.
|
Molecular Biology
|
Genetic Engineering
|
Cell culture technology
|
Bioinformatics
To download the ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025, click on the link below
|
Download ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-26 PDF
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Course Structure
Here, you can find the ISC Class 12 Biotechnology course structure 2025-26 and get to know about the marking scheme laid down by the board for students.
|
Theory Paper
|
70 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
Practical Work
|
15 Marks
|
Project Work
|
10 Marks
|
Practical File
|
5 Marks
|
Total
|
100
ISC Class 12 Biotechnology List of Suggested Projects
Check the list of project ideas that have been suggested by the CISCE Board. Students will have to pick any one of the below-mentioned ideas and submit the report to the teacher.
-
Effluent analysis.
-
A study of the technological details of malt preparation.
-
A study of the technological details of the brewing industry.
-
A study of the organisation of a fermenter.
-
Technological analysis of the process of drug development, drug designing, and drug targeting.
-
A study of the technological details of vaccine development.
-
Diagnosis of diseases by modern techniques like ELISA, RIA, and Antibody targeting.
-
DNA fingerprinting.
-
DNA footprinting.
-
Microbiological contaminants in food and food products.
-
Isolation of microbes from air, water, and soil.
-
Methods of identifying microbes (various staining techniques and biochemical reactions).
-
Tissue Culture and its Applications.
-
Stem Cell Technology
-
Nanotechnology
-
Bioinformatics
-
Genetic Engineering
-
Cloning
-
Instrumentation in biotechnology
-
Forensic Biotechnology
-
Ethical, Legal, and Social Issues (ELSI) related to Biotechnology/ GMOs
-
Biopiracy- Case Studies
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation