Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-26: Are you an ICSE board student looking for the revised syllabus for the academic year 2025-26? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Check here the latest Biotechnology syllabus for the academic year 2025-26, and also download the syllabus PDF for free.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 7, 2025, 13:37 IST

ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 12 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Biotechnology here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.

ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025

Find the CISCE Board Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus for students of the 2025-26 session below. The detailed and complete syllabus has been attached here for your reference. 

Molecular Biology

  • Nucleic acids and their estimation: an understanding of nucleic acids, their biochemical structure

  • Protein Synthesis: synthesis of different RNAs, and the complete mechanism of polypeptide chain formation

  • Gene regulation in prokaryotes

Genetic Engineering

  • Introduction to gene cloning and genetic engineering: concept of cloning and vectors

  • Innovations in Biotechnology: produced by using modern biotechnological tools (select examples of products already available)

  • Gene analysis techniques: various techniques involved in recombinant DNA technology

Cell culture technology

  • General tools and techniques used in cell culture technology

  • Microbial culture and its application

  • Plant tissue culture and its application

  • Animal cell culture and its application

Bioinformatics

  • Introduction to bioinformatics; global bioinformatics databases and data retrieval tools; genomics, different types of sequences, types of sequence analysis

  • Genomics: Definition, introduction, tools used in Genomics and its applications

  • Proteomics: definition, introduction and databases

To download the ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025, click on the link below

Download ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Course Structure

Here, you can find the ISC Class 12 Biotechnology course structure 2025-26 and get to know about the marking scheme laid down by the board for students. 

Theory Paper

70 Marks

Internal Assessment

Practical Work

15 Marks

Project Work 

10 Marks

Practical File

5 Marks

Total 

100

ISC Class 12 Biotechnology List of Suggested Projects

Check the list of project ideas that have been suggested by the CISCE Board. Students will have to pick any one of the below-mentioned ideas and submit the report to the teacher.

  • Effluent analysis.

  • A study of the technological details of malt preparation.

  • A study of the technological details of the brewing industry.

  • A study of the organisation of a fermenter.

  • Technological analysis of the process of drug development, drug designing, and drug targeting.

  • A study of the technological details of vaccine development.

  • Diagnosis of diseases by modern techniques like ELISA, RIA, and Antibody targeting.

  • DNA fingerprinting.

  • DNA footprinting.

  • Microbiological contaminants in food and food products.

  • Isolation of microbes from air, water, and soil.

  • Methods of identifying microbes (various staining techniques and biochemical reactions).

  • Tissue Culture and its Applications.

  • Stem Cell Technology

  • Nanotechnology

  • Bioinformatics

  • Genetic Engineering

  • Cloning

  • Instrumentation in biotechnology

  • Forensic Biotechnology

  • Ethical, Legal, and Social Issues (ELSI) related to Biotechnology/ GMOs

  • Biopiracy- Case Studies

Also Check: 

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News