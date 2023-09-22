ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

Get here detailed ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern with marking scheme

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) is the examination taken care of by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). This educational board serves education in a single language, which is English. The CISCE board is known for its diverse syllabus and quality education all over the nation. For ISC Class 12 Science students, this article provides an elaboration on the recent ISC Class 12 Chemistry exam pattern that will be followed for the 2024 board examination.

 

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Revised Syllabus 2023-24

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2023-24

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2024 Highlights

Exam Name

Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th Examination 2024

Board

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Official Website

https://cisce.org

Subject

Chemistry

Mode of Exam

Offline

Total  Marks

100

Paper I

Theory - 70

Paper II

Practical - 15 marks

Project Work - 10 marks

Practical File - 5 marks

Theory Exam Duration

3

 

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Unit-wise Weightage

Check the unit-wise mark distribution for ISC Class 12 Chemistry for the academic year 2023-24. Give preference to the units with higher marks. 

S. No.

Unit

Total Weightage

1

Solutions 

Physical Chemistry (25 Marks)

2

Electrochemistry

3

Chemical Kinetics

4

d -and f -Block Elements

Inorganic Chemistry (25 Marks)

5

Coordination Compounds

6

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Organic Chemistry (31 Marks)

7

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

8

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

9

Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen

10

Biomolecules

Total

70 Marks

 

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Here you will get the detailed ISC Class 12 Chemistry exam pattern for 2024. The aim of providing this information is to help students know the pattern of the exams and number of questions to avoid any last-minute anxiety or pressure. Check the ISC Class 12 Chemistry exam pattern and marking scheme in the table below.

 

Paper Name

Chemistry Paper I

Subject Code

862

Maximum Marks

70

Time allowed

3 Hours (For writing) +15 minutes (For reading)

Number of Questions

21 (As per specimen paper 2024)

Number of sections

4 (A, B, C, and D)

Section A

14 Marks (1 question with 1 mark for each sub-part; FIB, MCQ, AR, One word)

Section B

20 Marks (10 questions of 2 marks each)

Section C

21 Marks (7 questions of 3 marks each)

Section D

15 Marks (3 questions of 5 marks each)

Internal choices have been provided in one question each in Section B, Section C and Section D

Instructions

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ]

Balanced equations must be given wherever possible and diagrams where they are helpful.

When solving numerical problems, all essential working must be shown.

In working out problems, use the following data: Gas constant R = 1.987 cal deg-1 mol-1 = 8314 JK-1 mol-1 = 00821 dm3 atm K-1mol-1 

1 l atm = 1 dm3 atm = 1013 J. 1 Faraday = 96500 coulombs. Avogadro’s number = 6023 x 1023.

 

 

Also read:

ISC Class 12 All Subjects Syllabus 2023-24



