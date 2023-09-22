ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Paper Pattern 2024: Get here exam paper pattern and paper design with marking scheme for ISC Class 12 Chemistry.

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) is the examination taken care of by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). This educational board serves education in a single language, which is English. The CISCE board is known for its diverse syllabus and quality education all over the nation. For ISC Class 12 Science students, this article provides an elaboration on the recent ISC Class 12 Chemistry exam pattern that will be followed for the 2024 board examination.

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2024 Highlights

Exam Name Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th Examination 2024 Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website https://cisce.org Subject Chemistry Mode of Exam Offline Total Marks 100 Paper I Theory - 70 Paper II Practical - 15 marks Project Work - 10 marks Practical File - 5 marks Theory Exam Duration 3

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Unit-wise Weightage

Check the unit-wise mark distribution for ISC Class 12 Chemistry for the academic year 2023-24. Give preference to the units with higher marks.

S. No. Unit Total Weightage 1 Solutions Physical Chemistry (25 Marks) 2 Electrochemistry 3 Chemical Kinetics 4 d -and f -Block Elements Inorganic Chemistry (25 Marks) 5 Coordination Compounds 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes Organic Chemistry (31 Marks) 7 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 9 Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen 10 Biomolecules Total 70 Marks

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Here you will get the detailed ISC Class 12 Chemistry exam pattern for 2024. The aim of providing this information is to help students know the pattern of the exams and number of questions to avoid any last-minute anxiety or pressure. Check the ISC Class 12 Chemistry exam pattern and marking scheme in the table below.

Paper Name Chemistry Paper I Subject Code 862 Maximum Marks 70 Time allowed 3 Hours (For writing) +15 minutes (For reading) Number of Questions 21 (As per specimen paper 2024) Number of sections 4 (A, B, C, and D) Section A 14 Marks (1 question with 1 mark for each sub-part; FIB, MCQ, AR, One word) Section B 20 Marks (10 questions of 2 marks each) Section C 21 Marks (7 questions of 3 marks each) Section D 15 Marks (3 questions of 5 marks each) Internal choices have been provided in one question each in Section B, Section C and Section D Instructions The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ] Balanced equations must be given wherever possible and diagrams where they are helpful. When solving numerical problems, all essential working must be shown. In working out problems, use the following data: Gas constant R = 1.987 cal deg-1 mol-1 = 8314 JK-1 mol-1 = 00821 dm3 atm K-1mol-1 1 l atm = 1 dm3 atm = 1013 J. 1 Faraday = 96500 coulombs. Avogadro’s number = 6023 x 1023.

