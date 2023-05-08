ISC Class 12 Modern Foreign Languages Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

For list of Prescribed Textbooks see Appendix I.

The Council has not prescribed bifurcation of the syllabus prescribed for this subject.

NOTE: The Class XII - ISC examination paper will be set on the entire syllabus prescribed for the subject.

Schools that have candidates offering a foreign language should consult/contact the Council in time, regarding prescribed textbooks.

(b) one passage for translation from English into the language.

(a) one passage for translation from the language into English.

In Foreign languages for which texts are not available, Part 4 will consist of -

4. Questions on prescribed textbooks. Candidates will be required to answer two questions on one or two of the prescribed textbooks.

3. An unseen passage in the language with questions based upon it. Candidates may be required to make a summary in the language of part of the passage and to answer other questions of the following types: explanation of individual words or phrases or sentences; questions to test comprehension. Questions of all these types will not necessarily be set at any one given examination.

2. A passage in the language for unprepared translation into English.

1. A short composition in the language. A choice of subjects will be given.

There will be one paper of three hours duration of 80 marks.