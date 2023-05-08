ISC Class 12 Modern Foreign Languages Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

Class 12 2023-24 Modern Foreign Languages syllabus ISC: There are various education boards in India, some are confined to specific states whereas some have national-level reach. CISCE is one of the national-level education boards of India that ignites students’ journey by conducting ICSE and ISC examinations. ICSE examination holds its responsibility till Class 10 and the higher two classes are taken care of by ISC. Both these examinations have modern foreign languages as one of their subjects. ICSE offer these languages separately in their syllabus sections. Whereas, ISC deliver a combined syllabus for all modern foreign languages. The languages covered by the Class 12 ISC syllabus include (a) Spanish (836), (b) Tibetan (835), (c) German (829), (d) French (828), and (e) Chinese (826). Read this article to check the 2023-24 syllabus for Modern Foreign Languages that follows the same syllabus for ISC Class 12.
ISC Class 12 Modern Foreign Languages Key Pointers
There will be two papers in the subject:
Paper I - Theory: 3 hours (80 Marks)
Paper II - Project Work (20 Marks)
ISC Class 12 Modern Foreign Languages Syllabus 2023-24
|
PAPER I (THEORY): 80 MARKS
|
There will be one paper of three hours duration of 80 marks.
1. A short composition in the language. A choice of subjects will be given.
2. A passage in the language for unprepared translation into English.
3. An unseen passage in the language with questions based upon it. Candidates may be required to make a summary in the language of part of the passage and to answer other questions of the following types: explanation of individual words or phrases or sentences; questions to test comprehension. Questions of all these types will not necessarily be set at any one given examination.
4. Questions on prescribed textbooks. Candidates will be required to answer two questions on one or two of the prescribed textbooks.
In Foreign languages for which texts are not available, Part 4 will consist of -
(a) one passage for translation from the language into English.
(b) one passage for translation from English into the language.
Schools that have candidates offering a foreign language should consult/contact the Council in time, regarding prescribed textbooks.
NOTE: The Class XII - ISC examination paper will be set on the entire syllabus prescribed for the subject.
The Council has not prescribed bifurcation of the syllabus prescribed for this subject.
For list of Prescribed Textbooks see Appendix I.
|
PAPER II (PROJECT WORK): 20 Marks
|
Project Work in Class XII comprises of assessment of candidates in three projects, one each on Listening, Speaking and Writing Skills.
Listening and Speaking skills are to be assessed internally, by the School in Class XII.
Writing Skills are to be assessed externally by the Visiting Examiner, appointed locally and approved by the Council.
Details of assignments for Project Work are given below:
Listening Skills (to be internally assessed by the subject teacher)
An unseen passage of about 500 words or a poem (of appropriate length) may be read aloud, twice, the first time at normal reading speed and the next time at a slower speed. The passage/poem may be taken from any book, newspaper, magazine, journal and so on but not from an ICSE or ISC textbook. A suitable audio clip may also be used.
Students may make brief notes during the readings/playing of the audio clip, followed by answering objective-type questions based on the passage/poem/audio clip, on the paper provided.
Speaking Skills (to be internally assessed by the subject teacher)
Students are to be assessed through an individual presentation, e.g. extempore speaking, declamation, recitation, debate, of about three minutes followed by a discussion with the subject teacher, for another two or three minutes.
List of suggested assignments for Project Work:
1. Narrating an experience
2. Giving directions or instructions on how to make or operate something
3. Providing a description
4. Giving a report
5. Expressing an opinion or a theme-based conversation
6. Giving a speech on a selected topic.
Writing Skills (Language/Literature): to be assessed externally by the Visiting Examiner
Candidates will be required to undertake one written assignment of about 250 words on any aspect of Language/Literature syllabus covered in Class XII.
List of suggested assignments for Project Work:
1. Summarising/paraphrasing of the chosen text.
2. An autobiographical experience.
3. Review of a book/serial/play/performance.
4. Writing a short story based on a poem.
5. Writing a poem based on a story.
6. Analysing the relevance of a selected story/couplets in the present-day context.
7. Imagining an alternate outcome or ending or extension of the chosen text and its impact on the plot/setting/characters/mood and tone.
8. Imagining oneself as one of the main characters of the story/novel/drama and describing what one would like to change in the story/novel/drama, giving reasons for the same.
9. Analysing the theme of the story/poem/novel and expressing one’s opinion on the same.
|
EVALUATION
|
Marks (out of a total of 20) should be distributed as given below:
|
1
|
Internal Evaluation by the Teacher*
|
Marks
|
2
|
External Evaluation by the Visiting Examiner of Writing Skills**
|
10 Marks
|
Total
|
20
|
*Internal Evaluation by the Teacher (10 Marks)
|
S. No.
|
Assessment Criteria
|
Description
|
Marks
|
1
|
Listening Skills (Aural)
|
Response to questions based on listening comprehension
|
5
|
2
|
Speaking Skills (Oral)
|
Content, Fluency, Vocabulary, Sentence structure, Confidence
|
5
|
Total
|
10
|
**Evaluation by the Visiting Examiner (10 Marks)
|
Assessment Criteria and Description
|
Marks
|
1
|
Title and introduction
|
1
|
2
|
Presentation
(Overall formatting: headings/ subheadings, paragraphing, writing within the word limit and providing a separate title page)
|
3
|
3
|
Content
(Present an organized and well-structured complete assignment with proper introduction, main body and conclusion/comments)
|
5
|
4
|
Originality
|
1
|
Total
|
10
NOTE: No question paper for Project Work will be set by the Council.
|Download the ISC Class 12 Modern Foreign Languages syllabus 2023-24 PDF
