ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024:
As thе acadеmic yеar 2023-2024 unfolds, studеnts prеparing for thе ISC Class 12 Physics еxamination will find it immеnsеly bеnеficial to familiarizе thеmsеlvеs with thе еxam pattеrn and marking schеmе. Physics is a crucial subjеct for studеnts in thе sciеncе strеams, and undеrstanding thе еxamination structurе can aid in еffеctivе prеparation. In this comprеhеnsivе guidе, wе will dеlvе into thе еxamination pattеrn, marking schеmе, and somе valuablе prеparation tips for thе ISC Class 12 Physics еxam for thе acadеmic yеar 2023-2024.
ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2024:
- There will be two papers in the subject:
Paper I: Theory (3 hours) - 70 marks
Paper II: Practical (3 hours) - 15 marks
(Project Work - 10 marks, Practical File - 5 marks)
- PAPER I- THEORY: 70 Marks There will be no overall choice in the paper. Candidates will be required to answer all questions. Internal choice will be available in two questions of 2 marks each, two questions of 3 marks each and all the three questions of 5 marks each.
Exam Pattern of Paper I
- This paper is divided into four sections – A, B, C and D.
- Answer all questions.
- Section A consists of one question having sub-parts of one mark each. Section B consists of seven questions of two marks each.
- Section C consists of nine questions of three marks each, and
- Section D consists of three questions of five marks each.
- Internal choices have been provided in two questions each in Section B, Section C and Section D.
- All working, including rough work, should be done on the same sheet as and adjacent to the rest of the answer.
- Answers to sub parts of the same question must be given in one place only. A list of useful physical constants will also be given at the end of the paper.
- A simple scientific calculator without a programmable memory may be used for calculations.
ISC Class 12 Physics Paper Unit wise Marking Scheme 2024
|
S. NO.
|
UNIT
|
TOTAL WEIGHTAGE
|
1.
|
Electrostatics
|
14 Marks
|
2.
|
Current Electricity
|
3.
|
Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
|
16 Marks
|
4.
|
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
|
5.
|
Electromagnetic Waves
|
6.
|
Optics
|
18 Marks
|
7.
|
Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
12 Marks
|
8.
|
Atoms and Nuclei
|
9.
|
Electronic Devices
|
8 Marks
|
10.
|
Communication Systems
|
2 Marks
|
TOTAL
|
70 Marks