ISC Psychology Specimen Paper 2023 Class 12: CISCE Psychology Sample Paper, Download PDF

SECTION A – 14 MARKS

Question 1

(i) What is the formula for measuring IQ? [1]

(ii) Define prejudice. [1]

(iii) Name the theory of Intelligence proposed by Howard Gardner. [1]

(iv) Give the full form of TAT. [1]

(v) What is the term used to define the level of stress in an individual that helps in motivating, achieving peak success, and managing a minor crisis? [1]

(vi) Rules indicating how individuals ought to behave in specific situations are known as ____________.[1]

(vii) A state of physical, emotional, and psychological exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress is known as ___________. [1]

(viii) Children who show marked difficulties in social interaction and communication, desire for routine, and have limited interests are diagnosed with ____________. [1]

(ix) State whether the following statements are TRUE or FALSE. [3]

(a) Individuals with a phlegmatic type of personality are calm, slow-moving and unexcitable.

(b) Flooding is a form of therapy in which patients in a rehabilitation institution earn tokens for displaying desirable behaviour, which they can exchange for various rewards.

(c) Maturation is a cultural process.

(x) A newborn baby throws out her arms and fans fingers, extends her neck, and cries in response to a sudden loud noise. Name this reflex shown by the newborn. [1]

(a) Rooting

(b) Babinski

(c) Moro

(d) Grasping

(xi) Which one of the following secretes cortisol into the blood stream? [1]

(a) Hypothalamus

(b) Pituitary gland

(c) Adrenal cortex

(d) Pineal gland

(xii) Which one of the following is NOT a personality trait of hardiness? [1]

(a) Control

(b) Commitment

(c) Challenge

(d) Calculative

SECTION B – 28 MARKS

Question 2 [4]

(i) Explain the Triarchic Theory of Intelligence.

OR

(ii) Explain the Two Factor Theory of Intelligence.

Question 3 [4]

Explain Abraham Maslow’s theory of Needs Hierarchy in the context of Personality.

Question 4 [4]

The social context in which we live, determines when various events are supposed to occur in our lives. Explain this statement by relating it to microsystem and mesosystem of Bronfenbrenner’s Ecological Systems Theory.

Question 5 [4]

Briefly discuss any two effects of stress on health. Suggest any two life skills that help an individual in coping with stress.

Question 6

(i) Tina washes her hands each time she touches anything. She repeatedly checks the locks of the cupboard at home. She counts the currency notes many a times before she goes out to buy something.

(a) Identify and briefly discuss the disorder that Tina is suffering from. [2]

(b) Give any two causes of this disorder. [2]

OR

(ii) Jennifer was disappointed on not being selected for the school choir. She thought that she had a terrible voice and would never be selected for any show in future. Her parents took her to a therapist who suggested RET to help her.

(a) What is Jennifer’s irrational belief about herself? [1]

(b) Briefly discuss the RET therapy that the therapist suggested to help Jennifer overcome her disappointment. [3]

