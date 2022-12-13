ISRO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Assistant Posts at isro.gov.in, Check Eligibility

ISRO has invited online application for the Assistant Posts on its official website. Check ISRO Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ISRO Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Indian Space Research Organization has published job notification for Assistant (Rajbhasha) posts in the Employment News (10-16 December) 2022. These Assistant (Rajbhasha) are available for the various Centres/Units for the ISRO located in Karnataka and New Delhi, in Level 4 of Pay Matrix. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ISRO Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 28 December 2022.



Notification Details ISRO Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt No. ISRO HQ:RMT:01:2022 dated 08.12.2022

Important Dates ISRO Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 December 2022

Vacancy Details ISRO Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Post No.1-Assistant (Rajbhasha)-04

Post No.2-Assistant (Rajbhasha)-03

Eligibility Criteria ISRO Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Educational Qualification:

Graduation with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale as declared by any recognised University, with a pre-requisite condition that the graduation should have been completed within the stipulated time i.e., within the duration of the course as prescribed by the University;

Hindi Typewriting speed @ 25 words per minute on computer;

Desirable Qualification

Knowledge in English Typewriting

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the age limit/eligibility/salary and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: ISRO Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Indian Space Research Organization-https://www.isro.gov.in/ Go to the Careers Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advt.No.ISRO HQ:RMT:01:2022 dated 08.12.2022 for recruitment to the post of Assistant (Rajbhasha)' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the ISRO Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download ISRO Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

How to Apply ISRO Assistant Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions can apply through the official website in online mode only. The last date for submitting on-line application is 28 December 2022.