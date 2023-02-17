ISRO Interview Schedule 2023 Released For Scientist/Engineer Posts @isro.gov.in: Download Admit Card Update

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Schedule 2023 Update: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has uploaded the short notice regarding the Admit Card/Interview Schedule for the post of Scientist/Engineer on its official website. ISRO will be conducting the interview for the post of Scientist/Engineer from 27 February 2023 onwards.
All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Scientist/Engineer posts can download the ISRO Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website - isro.gov.in.
Although ISRO Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.
As per the short notice released, interviews for the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ based on GATE Scores will be conducted from 27 February to 17 March 2023. Interview for the post of Scientist/Engineer under disciplines Electronics will be held from 10
to 17 March 2023.
Interview for Scientist/Engineer under disciplines Mechanical will be held from 27.02.2023 to 04.03.2023; 13.03.2023 to 17.03.2023.
Interview for the Scientist/Engineer under disciplines Computer Science is scheduled from 06 to 10 March 2023.
ISRO will send the Intimation letter to the registered e-mail IDs of the candidates who are shortlisted for the interview for these posts.
ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2023: Update
|Event
|Details
|Name of Posts
|Scientist/Engineer
|Disciplines
|Electronics, Mechanical & Computer Science
|Advt No.
|ISRO :ICRB:01(1)(EMC)
|Electronics (Interview Schedule)
|10.03.2023 to 17.03.2023
|Mechanical (Interview Schedule)
|27 to 04.03.2023;13 to 17.03.2023
|Computer Science
|(Interview Schedule) 06 to 10.03.2023
How to Download ISRO Scientist/Engineer Schedule 2023 Update
- Go to the official website of VSSC - vssc.gov.in.
- Click on the link - 'Interview Schedule/Recruitment to the post of Sci/Engr 'SC' on the basis of GATE Score’ given under latest news.
- It will redirect you to a new page where you get the PDF of the ISRO Scientist/Engineer Schedule 2023 Update
- Download ISRO Scientist/Engineer Schedule 2023 Update and save the same for future reference.