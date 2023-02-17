ISRO Interview Schedule 2023 Released For Scientist/Engineer Posts @isro.gov.in: Download Admit Card Update

ISRO has uploaded the Interview Schedule for the post of Scientist/Engineer on its official website - isro.gov.in. Download PDF.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Schedule 2023 Update: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has uploaded the short notice regarding the Admit Card/Interview Schedule for the post of Scientist/Engineer on its official website. ISRO will be conducting the interview for the post of Scientist/Engineer from 27 February 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Scientist/Engineer posts can download the ISRO Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website - isro.gov.in.

Although ISRO Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Link To Download: ISRO Scientist/Engineer Schedule 2023 Update





As per the short notice released, interviews for the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ based on GATE Scores will be conducted from 27 February to 17 March 2023. Interview for the post of Scientist/Engineer under disciplines Electronics will be held from 10

to 17 March 2023.

Interview for Scientist/Engineer under disciplines Mechanical will be held from 27.02.2023 to 04.03.2023; 13.03.2023 to 17.03.2023.

Interview for the Scientist/Engineer under disciplines Computer Science is scheduled from 06 to 10 March 2023.

ISRO will send the Intimation letter to the registered e-mail IDs of the candidates who are shortlisted for the interview for these posts.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2023: Update

Event Details Name of Posts Scientist/Engineer Disciplines Electronics, Mechanical & Computer Science Advt No. ISRO :ICRB:01(1)(EMC) Electronics (Interview Schedule) 10.03.2023 to 17.03.2023 Mechanical (Interview Schedule) 27 to 04.03.2023;13 to 17.03.2023 Computer Science (Interview Schedule) 06 to 10.03.2023



How to Download ISRO Scientist/Engineer Schedule 2023 Update