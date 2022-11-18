ISRO URSC Answer Key 2022 (Out) @isro.gov.in: Submit Objection Before 21 Nov

ISRO URSC Answer Key 2022 has been released at isro.gov.in. Check the Download Link and Other Details Here.

ISRO URSC Answer Key 2022: Institute of Space Research Organization (ISRO) and U. R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), uploaded the answer keys of the online exam for the post of Technician-B, Draughtsman-B, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Hindi Typist, Catering Attendant-A, Cook, and Fireman-A. Candidates can download URSC Answer Key from the website of ISRO-URSC i.e. isro.gov.in. ISRO URSC Link is also provided in the article below.

ISRO URSC Answer Key Download Link

ISRO URSC Answer Key Objection 2022

The candidates can also submit the objection from 18 November to 21 November 2022 on the official website by logging in to the portal or on the above link by using the specified User ID and Password.

How to Download ISRO URSC Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the website of the ISRO - isro.gov.in and career page of URSC Now, click on ‘https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/79643/login.html’ Enter the asked details in the space provided on the login page Download ISRO Answer Key Take a print out for future use

ISRO URSC Exam was held on 03 November 2022 for the applicants.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a skill test if any. The final selection will be done amongst qualified candidates, purely based on the scores obtained by them in the written test. From amongst candidates who qualify in the Skill test, with minimum 60% marks, empanelment shall be done in the order of

marks obtained in the written test.