ITBP Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for GDMO & Specialist Posts, 88 Vacancies Notified|Walk-In

ITBP Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has released a notification regarding the conduct of interview for the post of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) and Specialists. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 10 & 17 May 2021.

Around 88 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the Interview. This employment will be for a period of 3 years only or till regular incumbent joins whichever is earlier or he/she reaches 70 years of age. However, the initial contractual appointment will be for a period of 3 years which may be extended by the ITBP for further 2 years on year to year basis subject to the maximum age limit of 70 years.

All candidates are advised to go through the official notification before appearing in the walk-in interview. Candidates can refer to this notification to know the eligibility, educational qualification, age limit and other important details about the recruitment.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 10 & 17 May 2021

ITBP Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Specialists & General Duty Medical Officer’s (GDMOs) - 88 Posts

ITBP Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Specialist - A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Holders of the educational qualifications included in Part 2 or third schedules should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in a subsection of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The candidate must have the qualification of post-graduation in the concerned field.

General Duty Medical Officer’s (GDMOs) - A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Holders of the educational qualifications included in Part 2 or third schedules should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub section of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The candidate must have also completed rotating internship.

ITBP Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - maximum 70 years

ITBP Recruitment 2021 Salary

Specialist - Rs. 85,000/- Per Month

GDMO - Rs. 75,000/- Per Month

Download ITBP Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for ITBP Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 10 & 17 May 2021. Candidates can check the address of the concerned department by clicking on the above link.