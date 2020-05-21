ITI Recruitment 2020 for 12 Security Guard Posts, Apply Online @itiltd.in

ITI Recruitment 2020: ITI Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Security Guard for Bangalore Location. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 02 June 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 02 June 2020

Last Date of receipt of hard copies of application along with copies of certificates - 08 June 2020

ITI Vacancy Details

Security Guard – CAT- SD - 12 Posts

Salary:

Total emoluments at Rs. 18,996/- (Basic + VDA+HRA) at the minimum of the Pay Scale of Rs.4040-90-5120-95-6355 plus allowances and perks as per the Company’s prevailing rules.

Eligibility Criteria for ITI Security Guard Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification:

Should have Passed SSLC

Experience:

With NCC /Defence / Para-Military Force exposure.

First Preference will be given to Candidates with Defence / Para-Military Experience.

NCC-B Level certificate holders and security guard experience only will be considered

Medical Standard:

Candidate should be of sound health and should meet the medical standard prescribed by the Company. Appointment of selected candidates will be subject to medical fitness duly certified by the Company’s Medical Officers. No relaxation in health standard is allowed.

Age Limit:

Below 30 years

How to Apply for ITI Security Guard Jobs 2020 ?



Candidates can apply for the posts on official website of ITI Limited itiltd.in on or before 02 June 2020 and send the hard copies of application along with copies of certificates to Additional General Manager-Hr(B/R&D), Iti Limited, Bangalore Plant Dooravani Nagar, Bengaluru – 560016 latest by 08 June 2020. Without hard copies of application with relevant documents candidates will not be included in the shortlist.

ITI Security Guard Recruitment Notification PDF

ITI Security Guard Online Application

