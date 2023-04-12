JAC Class 11th Admit Card 2023 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Download Here

JAC 11th admit card 2023 has been issued by the authorities. School authorities will download the hall ticket and distribute it among the students. Check how to download here

JAC Class 11th Admit Card 2023 Released: As per the latest updates, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has issued the admit card for Class 11th. School authorities can download the hall ticket from the official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students must note that they are required to carry the admit card along with valid ID proof to the exam. Otherwise, they shall not be allowed to sit in the exam.

School authorities can download the JAC 11th admit card 2023 by entering the required credentials. They will then get it stamped by the Principal or chairman. Students will have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools. In case of discrepancies, they are advised to contact the school. Moreover, the council has also uploaded the model question paper for class 8th, 9th and 11th on the official website.

JAC 11th Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

JAC 11th Model Question Paper - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download JAC Class 11th Admit Card 2023?

School authorities can download the admit cards on the behalf of class 11th students. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access them-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on Class XI exam 2023 admit card link

Step 3 : Now, access through school login

Step 4 : Enter required details for admit card

Step 5 : JAC Admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6 : Check and download them

Step 7: Print a hard copy for all admit cards

JAC Classes 8, 9th Admit Card 2023 OUT

Along with class 11th, the council has also released the admit card for the 8th and 9th. Students going to appear in the exams must collect their admit cards from the school authorities once they are called upon. It must be noted that students cannot download the admit card in online mode.

