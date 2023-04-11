Jharkhand JAC Class 8th Admit Card 2023 Releases, Exam To Be Held on April 13

Jharkhand Class 8th Admit Card 2023: JAC has issued the admit card for class 8th students. The respective school heads have to download JAC class 8th admit card online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and distribute it to the students. Get link to download here

Jharkhand JAC Class 8th Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit card for the class 8th examination. Recently, the board announced that the class 8th exam will be held on April 13th for all the papers. The exam will be conducted in two shifts (first) from 9:45 am to 1 pm and the second shift from 2 to 5:15 pm.

The board has instructed the school heads to download the Jharkhand JAC board class 8th admit card 2023 online from the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in. They have to use their user ID and password to download admit card. After downloading it, they have rto distribute class 8th hall tickets amongst students.

Jharkhand JAC Class 8th Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Jharkhand JAC Class 8th Exam 2023 Date

JAC announced that the class 8th exam date 2023 for all papers. Students can check below the table to know the complete schedule of class 8th exams:

Date First Shift (9:45 am to 1 pm) Second Shift (2 to 5:15 pm) April 13, 2023 Hindi, English, and any one of the other language subjects Mathematics, science, and social science

How To Download Jharkhand JAC Class 8th Admit Card 2023?

The admit card can be downloaded by the respective school principals. They have to download and get it signed by the students. Check below the steps to know how to download JAC class 8th hall ticket:

1st Step: Go to the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.i

2nd Step: On the homepage, click on class viii exam 2023 admit card

3rd Step: A new page will appear on the screen

4th Step: Click on principal login

5th Step: Enter, username and password

6th Step: Download the admit card and distribute it among the students

Jharkhand JAC Class 8th Exam 2023

As per the notice released, the Jharkhand board stated that the exam will be conducted through OMR sheets. Students will get 15 minutes time to read the question paper. JAC class 8th exams will be conducted in two shifts. Hindi, English and other language papers will be held in the first shift, and Mathematics, Science and Social Science papers will be held in the second shift. The board also informed that multiple choice questions of 50 marks will be asked from each subject.

Also, an internal assessment of 100 marks will be held at the school level. JAC added - “The entry of internal assessment marks will be done online through the Council's website. The date for online maintenance of internal assessment marks will be published later.”

Jharkhand JAC Class 8th Exam 2023 Notice

It has been stated in the notice - “It is hereby informed to the principals, students, and concerned office bearers of all categories of schools in the state of Jharkhand that as per the instructions of School Education and Literacy Department, Jharkhand, Ranchi, Class VIII examination will be conducted through OMR seat. In the light of the above, the examination will be conducted at the centers decided by the Council as per the following schedule.”

Check PDF - Here

