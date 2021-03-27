Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Celebration of Excellence in Education during the Pandemic Year

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Jagranjosh.com – India’s No 1 Education Website hosted the first season of Education Awards 2021 on 25th March 2021. The Education Awards 2021 were presented by Testbook – a new-age Ed-Tech organization that is reshaping how students prepare online for competitive exams. The awards recognized and honoured Educational Leaders, Teachers and Students for their heroic deeds during the pandemic year and celebrated excellence in education.

Awards to Honour COVID Warriors in Education Domain

The event was opened with an address by Mr Bharat Gupta – CEO Jagran New Media, in which he welcomed all the guests and expressed thanked Hon. Minister of Education, Shri. Ramesh Pokhriyal Ji for gracing the occasion. Setting the tone for the evening, Mr Gupta highlighted the need for Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021 as a platform to identify warriors of change whose effort inspired the way we approach Education, the building block of a Progressive Society. He also added that the awards have helped uncover inspirational stories of teachers who have adopted a transformational approach to tackle literacy & knowledge enablement during the pandemic as well as students who demonstrated an exceptional example of self-belief, innovation & commitment to change to overcome challenges.

Education Minister as the Chief Guest

The Jagranjosh Education Award 2021 saw Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ grace the event ceremony as the chief guest. In his address, Mr Pokhriyal recounted how thousands of teachers played a crucial role in improving the education sector and defied all odds and went beyond the line of duty to help their students during the lockdown. He also lauded Jagran New Media and Jagranjosh.com for coming up with these innovative awards to recognize individuals who have “fulfiled Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's motto -- aapdao ko avsar mein badale.”

Education Can Change the Coming Tomorrow: Anand Kumar – Founder, Super 30

Being Celebration of Excellence in Education, the Awards Ceremony was also graced by Mr Anand Kumar - a world-renowned Mathematician and Founder of Super 30 Educational Programme, whose pioneering efforts in the field of education have changed the lives of thousands of students. In an inspiring message, Mr Anand Kumar said that he was excited to part of this new beginning which honours heroes in the field of education. He said that Education is a tool that has the power to change the coming tomorrow, especially for students who are coming from poor and underprivileged backgrounds. He congratulated Jagranjosh for organizing these awards as they not only brought out inspirational stories but will also motivate students and teachers who are working relentlessly for the same.

At the awards ceremony, Jagranjosh.com also bestowed ‘The Editor's Choice Award For Distinguished Service in the field of Education’ to Mr Anand Kumar, for his relentless efforts for transforming education.

Education to Develop Life Skills: Ms Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS

Jagranjosh.com has been a home for lakhs of aspirants who have been preparing for various competitive exams using the resources offered by it. At the 1st Educational Awards 2021, Jagranjosh.com was pleased to be joined by one such success story, who had used Jagranjosh.com for preparing and cracked her way to the top of the ladder.

Ms Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS, who is currently serving as the- Collector - of Narayanpet in Telangana; was a regular user of Jagranjosh.com, and used the educational portal regularly for her preparation for UPSC Exam. After cracking the competitive exam, Ms Chandana has emerged as a Model Bureaucrat and a Social Innovator, who has been shortlisted for the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2020. She is most popularly known for effectively cracking the illegal sand mining mafia and working fearlessly despite a Naxal threat.

As the guest of honour for the Awards Ceremony, Ms Chandana said that she was pleased to part of such a novel initiative that honours educators and students for their heroic deeds during the pandemic year. She also added that during the COVID-19 lockdown, many educators and students have extended a helping hand to each other to ensure education continues even for the poorest sections of our society. She also emphasised that Education is not merely learning but should also empower students with life skills and the stories brought out by Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021 exhibit, how students and educators have collaborated to not only learn but also to develop important skills that are pivotal for their success in the long run.

At the Awards, Jagranjosh.com also bestowed ‘THE Editor’s Choice Award – Social Innovator & Eco-Crusader’ to Ms Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS.

The Way Ahead…

While honouring inspiring stories of people who have worked relentlessly to ensure academic continuity, the Awards Ceremony also saw a discussion on what lies ahead for educators and students, as the long-term impact of the pandemic. For the discussion, Jagranjosh.com had invited Mr Ashutosh Kumar - CEO & Co-founder Testbook, for an interactive session, in which he along with Parikshit Bhardwaj – Head Content Operations, Jagranjosh.com.

During the discussion, Mr Kumar said that one key change that was in-away forced upon students and educators was the sudden shift to the Virtual Classroom. He also added that while it took time for everyone to get adjusted to remote learning, the next stage in this process would be to offer a more personalized teaching and learning experience. He also added that in the future, with competition getting even tougher, it is highly likely that AI will make a lot of difference as far as virtual learning is concerned. He also added that even during the later stages of the pandemic, India has witnessed a lot of data-driven decision making in the education sphere and that is also expected to continue in the coming days.

Celebration of Excellence in Education

The glittering awards ceremony was hosted virtually keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, and the safety of all the participants. However, despite being an online event, the celebrations saw enthusiastic participation, who all joined to recognize and honour stories of grit, determination of students, educators and educational leaders who went above and beyond their line of duty to make a difference. The ceremony marked the culmination of a three-month exercise which included a month-long nomination process, editorial screening round, online voting process and the jury round in which an eminent panel of educationists assessed, evaluated and verified your inspirational stories. From stories of courage and grit to scientific breakthroughs of tomorrow and those which helped evolve teaching pedagogy; Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021 were truly a Celebration of Excellence in Education!