JCECEB CHO Answer Key 2023: Download Question Paper PDF With Set A, B, C, D Response Sheet

JCECEB CHO Answer Key 2023: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has completed its written exam for the posts of Community Health Officer (CHO) on August 20, 2023 across the state. The Commission is recruiting a total 810 vacancies of Community Health Officer (CHO) through the recruitment drive.

All those students who appeared in the JCECEB CHO exam will be able to download the answer key from the official website of the Commission. The Answer keys will be made available on the official website–https://jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in/.



It is expected that Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will upload the official answer key on its official website soon after completion of the exam.

How to download JCECEB CHO Answer Key?

You can download the JCECEB CHO Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download JCECEB CHO Exam Question Paper 2023 Answer Key?

Go to the official website of Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board

(JCECEB) i.e-https://jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Move to What's New section on the home page.

Click on the link that shows ‘provisional answer key of CHO Exam’ on the home page.

You will get the pdf of the required answer key in a new window.'

Download and save it for future reference.

If you find any discrepancies or have doubts regarding the answer key of the question papers, you can raise your objections for the answers. You can raise your objections in online mode as displayed in the short notification released with answer key. You can contact the concerned person for details in this regard.



Candidates will have to pay requisite fee to raise their objections as mentioned on the short notification. You will have to submit proof of payment of a fee after following the guidelines mentioned on the short notice. You can check the details of the process to raise objections on the official website.