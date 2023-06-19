JEE Advanced Cutoff 2023 OUT: IIT JEE cut off increases, check category-wise qualifying marks

JEE Advanced 2023: This year, a total of 43,773 out of 1,80,372 candidates qualified for the entrance test for admission to undergraduate programmes in IITs this year. The institute has also announced cut-off marks a candidate had to secure to be included in JEE Advanced rank lists of different categories. Check cutoff here

JEE Advanced Cutoff 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 along with category-wise cut-off. This year, a total of 1,80,372 candidates appeared for the exam of whom 43,773 have qualified and are eligible to participate in counselling for IIT admissions. The JEE Advanced cut-off percentile varies for General, OBC, SC/ST, and other categories.

As per the released data, the cut-offs have increased across categories this year in the JEE Advanced with the IIT Hyderabad zone accounting for the highest number of qualifying candidates - both overall and among the top 500 in all seven zones. The qualifying JEE Advanced cut-off score jumped, and the pass percentage dipped from last year’s 26.17% to 24.26% this year.

JEE Advanced 2023 Cut off for Inclusion in Rank List

The aggregate marks are calculated as the sum of the marks secured in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to obtain the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a JEE Advanced rank list. Check the minimum percentage needed to qualify below:

Rank List Minimum percentage of marks in each subject Minimum percentage of aggregate marks Common rank list (CRL) 6.83% 23.89% OBC-NCL rank list 6.15% 21.50% GEN-EWS rank list 6.15% 21.50% SC rank list 3.42% 11.95% ST rank list 3.42% 11.95% Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 3.42% 11.95% OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 3.42% 11.95% GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 3.42% 11.95% SC-PwD rank list 3.42% 11.95% ST-PwD rank list 3.42% 11.95% Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 1.71% 5.98%

JEE Advanced Cut off 2023 Qualifying Marks

Here, candidates can check the minimum marks needed to qualify in JEE Advanced below:

Rank List Minimum marks in each subject Minimum aggregate marks Common Rank List (CRL) 8 86 OBC-NCL rank list 7 77 GEN-EWS rank list 7 77 SC rank list 4 43 ST rank list 4 43 Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 4 43 OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 4 43 GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 4 43 SC-PwD rank list 4 43 ST-PwD rank list 4 43 Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 2 22

Check JEE Advanced Qualifying Cuff off for 2023 VS 2022

The qualifying cut-off of JEE Advanced for the common rank list (CRL) is 23.89%, a significant jump from last year’s CRL cut-off of 15.28% which was also the lowest since 2012. Check below the JEE Advanced cut off of 2023 and 2022:

Category Qualifying cut-off 2023 Qualifying cutoff 2022 Common rank list (CRL) 23.89% 15.28% OBC-NCL rank list 21.50% 13.89% GEN-EWS rank list 21.50% 13.89% SC rank list 11.95% 7.78% ST rank list 11.95% 7.78% Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 11.95% 7.78% OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 11.95% 7.78% GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 11.95% 7.78% SC-PwD rank list 11.95% 7.78% ST-PwD rank list 11.95% 7.78% Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 5.98% 3.89%

JEE Advanced Cut off 2021 For Inclusion in Rank List

In 2021, the CRL cut off was recorded at 17.50% whereas OBC-NCL rank list the minimum percentage of aggregate marks was 15.75%. Check the table for detailed information:

Category Minimum percentage of marks in each Subject Minimum Percentage of Aggregate marks Common rank list (CRL) 5.00% 17.50% OBC-NCL rank list 4.50% 15.75% GEN-EWS rank list 4.50% 15.75% SC rank list 2.50% 8.75% ST rank list 2.50% 8.75% Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 2.50% 8.75% OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 2.50% 8.75% GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 2.50% 8.75% SC-PwD rank list 2.50% 8.75% ST-PwD rank list 2.50% 8.75% Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 0.75% 2.625%

