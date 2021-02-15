JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date - 23, 24, 25 & 26 February 2021: Download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Mock test and question papers of JEE Main can also be accessed from here with important links available in

this article. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released admit cards for the upcoming JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main. From 2021 onwards, JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in Four Sessions. The tentative date of examinations are:

Session 1: 23, 24, 25 & 26 February 2021

Session 2: 15, 16, 17 & 18 March 2021

Session 3: 27, 28, 29 & 30 April 2021

Session 4: 24, 25, 26, 27 & 28 May 2021

Important Details About NTA JEE Main 2021: Exam Pattern

⇒ NTA JEE Main 2021 Question Paper has been divided into two sections.

⇒There will be 90 Questions in Paper 1 & the candidate will be needed to attempt 75 questions only.

⇒ There will be no negative marking for 15 optional questions.

Paper-wise details are as follows:

⇒ B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1- To be conducted in all four sessions: Each Subject will have two

sections.

- Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)

- Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value.

- In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10.

- There will be no negative marking for Section B.

⇒ B. Arch. (Paper 2A)- To be conducted in February and May sessions:

- *Part -1 will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)

- Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical

value.

- In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10.

- There will be no negative marking for Section B.

⇒ B. Planning(Paper 2B) - To be conducted in February and May sessions:

- * Part -1 will have two sections.

- Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)

- Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value.

- In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10.

- There will be no negative marking for Section B.

Important Details From JEE Main 2021 Application Form:

