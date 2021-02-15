JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Download Link: Exam Date - 23, 24, 25 & 26 February 2021: Download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card at jeemain.nta.nic.in (JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates - 23, 24, 25 & 26 February 2021). Get important resources and download links from this article. 

Created On: Feb 15, 2021 15:37 IST
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date - 23, 24, 25 & 26 February 2021:  Download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Mock test and question papers of JEE Main can also be accessed from here with important links available in 

this article. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released admit cards for the upcoming JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main. From 2021 onwards, JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in Four Sessions. The tentative date of examinations are: 

Session 1: 23, 24, 25 & 26 February 2021

Session 2: 15, 16, 17 & 18 March 2021

Session 3: 27, 28, 29 & 30 April 2021

Session 4: 24, 25, 26, 27 & 28 May 2021

NTA JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: Download Link - Download Now!

Important Details About NTA JEE Main 2021: Exam Pattern

⇒ NTA JEE Main 2021 Question Paper has been divided into two sections. 

⇒There will be 90 Questions in Paper 1 & the candidate will be needed to attempt 75 questions only. 

⇒ There will be no negative marking for 15 optional questions. 

Paper-wise details are as follows:

⇒ B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1- To be conducted in all four sessions: Each Subject will have two

sections. 

- Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) 

- Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. 

- In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. 

- There will be no negative marking for Section B.

⇒ B. Arch. (Paper 2A)- To be conducted in February and May sessions: 

- *Part -1 will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) 

- Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical

value. 

- In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. 

- There will be no negative marking for Section B.

⇒ B. Planning(Paper 2B) - To be conducted in February and May sessions: 

- * Part -1 will have two sections. 

- Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)  

- Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. 

- In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. 

- There will be no negative marking for Section B. 

JEE Main 2021 Mock Test: Official Link - Check Here!

Important Details From JEE Main 2021 Application Form:

Download Previous Year Question Paper of JEE Main 2021

JEE Main & NEET: Important Chemical Reactions from CBSE Syllabus & NCERT Textbooks

FAQ

In which session Paper 1 and (B. Tech) & paper 2A (B. Arch & paper 2B (B. Planning) be conducted?

The Paper 1 of JEE (Main) 2021 will be held in February 2021 followed by next three Sessions in March, April, and May 2021. Whereas Paper 2A (B. Arch) & Paper 2B (B. Planning) will be held only twice a year (February & May 2021).

In how many Sessions will JEE Main 2021 be conducted?

JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in Four Sessions February, March, April, May.

What is JEE 2021 Exam Date?

The JEE (Main) -2021 will be conducted in Four Sessions. The tentative date of examinations are as follows: Session- 1: 23, 24, 25 & 26 February 2021 Session -2: 15, 16, 17 & 18 March 2021 Session -3: 27, 28, 29 & 30 April 2021 Session -4: 24, 25, 26, 27 & 28 May 2021

From where I can download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card?

Download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card from the download link given in the article or visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website to download JEE Main 2021 admit card online.
