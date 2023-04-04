JEE Main 2023: No Proposal for One-Time Relaxation in Eligibility Criteria, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023: No proposal for one-time relaxation in the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria, says Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a question at the Lok Sabha. Check the complete details here.

JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria: As per a statement made by the Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria will not be relaxed. The statement was given in response to a question on any proposal for one-time relaxation in the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria.

The minister in his statement mentioned that students were given sufficient attempts to appear for the JEE Main examinations. He added that the ministry received several representations from students who claimed to face difficulty in the JEE Main 2022 exams.

Opportunities Given to Students

The minister mentioned that students were given opportunities to appear for JEE Main exams where the affected candidates in the 2022 season could appear for the re-exams conducted on June 29, 2022, and June 30, 2022, in session 1 and on July 30, 2022, in Session 2.

Students who completed class 12 exams in 2021, and 2022 or are appearing in 2023 can appear for the JEE Main 2023 exams, he further added. The students who completed class 12 in 2020 were able to appear for JEE Main exams in 2020 which were conducted in two sessions, in 2021 in four sessions and 2022 as well.

JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria prescribed for the students appearing for the exam in 2023.

Candidates who have passed Class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022, or those who are appearing in Class 12/equivalent examination in 2023, are eligible to appear in JEE (Main) – 2023.

Candidates who passed the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2020 or before as well as those who will appear in such examination in 2024 or later are not eligible to appear in JEE (Main) – 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Out

The JEE Main 2023 exams are being conducted in two sessions. The first session concluded in January and the second session is scheduled for April 2023. NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card on the official website. Students appearing for the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams from April 6, 2023, onwards can visit the official website to download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.

