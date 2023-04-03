JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Download Link Here

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: NTA has released the admit card for JEE Main exam session 2 online today - April 3. Candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check steps to download here

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 admit card 2023. As of now, NTA has released the hall ticket for the exam scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 2023. The notice released, states that, JEE Main admit cards for other exam dates will be released later. Candidates have to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in to download JEE Main admit card 2023.

They have to use their application number and date of birth in the login window to download JEE Main 2023 admit card. JEE Main is being conducted for 9.4 lakh candidates at different centres located in approximately 330 Cities throughout the country including 15 cities outside India. In case any candidate faces any problem while downloading the April session admit card, then they can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Date

NTA has released the admit card for JEE Main exam to be held on April 6. According to the notice, the JEE Main 2023 hall ticket for session 2 will be released later. Check dates below -

Events Dates JEE Main admit card April 3, 2023 (Released for April 6 Exam) JEE Main city intimation slip March 31, 2023 JEE Main session 2 April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023

How to download JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 for Session 2?

NTA has only released the admit card for JEE Main 2023 exam on April 6. The admit cards for other exams dates will be out soon. Here, candidates can go through the steps to know how to download JEE Main admit card -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, scroll down to JEE - 2023 Session 2 :Admit Card Download.

Step 3 - Click on the link, a new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Now enter login credentials - application number and date of birth.

Step 4 - The admit card pdf will appear on the screen.

Step 5 - Download JEE Main 2023 admit card and take at least two printouts of the same.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023?

After downloading the hall ticket of JEE Main, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. In case of any error, they must contact the officials for rectification. It is expected that the following details will be mentioned on JEE Main admit card 2023 -

Name of the candidate

Application number

Photograph

Signature

Date of birth

Date of exam

Exam centre details

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Overview

Candidates appearing for engineering entrance exam must go through the important details about JEE Main hall ticket. Check the table below for complete information -

Overview Particulars JEE Main admit card release date Session 2 - April 3, 2023 Official Website jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Main login credentials Application number Date of Birth Details Mentioned on IIT JEE Main admit card Candidate’s name JEE Main application number Paper appearing for Exam centre Date and time for exam Exam day guidelines IIT JEE Mains exam date April Session- 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 & 15, 2023

