IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard OUT, Check at jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released the IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard. Candidates who have appeared for the IIT JAM 2023 exams can visit the candidate login portal to download the IIT JAM scorecard.

The IIT JAM scorecard is available for download on the official website. Students who have appeared for the IIT JAM 2023 exams can download the scorecard by entering their Login ID and Password in the link provided.

IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard is now available on the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. Students can also download the JAM 2023 scorecard through the direct link available here.

IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard - Direct Link

How to Download IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard

The IIT JAM 2023 scorecard link is available on the official website of IIT JAM. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the IIT JAM scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the IIT JAM 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the JAM 2023 scorecard link

Step 3: Enter the JAM 2023 login credentials in the link given

Step 4: The JAM 2023 scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JAM 2023 scorecard for further reference

IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard Details

The IIT JAM 2023 scorecard will contain the details such as the name and roll number of the students, the mark and rank secured and the qualifying status. Candidates when downloading the JAM 2023 scorecard must check the following details.

Candidate Name

Roll number

Stream

Subjects appeared

Marks secured

Rank

Qualifying status

According to the details provided, candidates who have qualified the JAM 2023 exams will be eligible for further admission procedures. The admission forms for the JAM 2023 counselling will be available from April 11, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page for further details on the JAM 2023 Counselling procedure.

