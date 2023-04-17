JEE Main Answer Key 2023 For Session 2 Likely Today, Result By Last Week April, Reports

JEE Main Answer Key 2023: NTA will soon release the answer key for session 2 online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once released, the applicants can also raise objections, if any, against the JEE Main session 2 answer key by paying an amount per challenge. Check expected result date here

JEE Main Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) answer key for April Session 2023 soon. As per some national dailies, it is expected that the answer key can be released today or tomorrow. However, there has been no update by the officials regarding this. Candidates can download the JEE Main session 2 answer keys from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. They have to use their application number and password to download the official JEE Main answer key.

Soon after that, it is expected that NTA will declare the JEE Main result for session 2 by the end of April. The engineering entrance exam is conducted twice a year in multiple sessions. JEE Main 2023 session 2 was conducted from April 6 to 15 across the country. Over, 9.4 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main Session 2 exam this year.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Dates

Candidates waiting for the release of answer key and result can go through the table to know the expected dates. Once available, the JEE Main dates will be updated in the table provided below:

Events Dates JEE Main session 2 answer key April 2023 JEE Main result Last week of April 2023 JEE Main session 2 result April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15

Expected Date of JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2023

As per media reports, JEE Mains session 2 answer key is expected to be released by today or tomorrow or within this week. However, the officials have not yet confirmed any date for the release of JEE Main answer key. Students who have appeared for the engineering entrance exam can raise objections in the provisional answer keys as well as in recorded responses. The objections received will then be scrutinised and then the JEE Main final answer key will be released. The dates for the same are expected to be available soon.

How To Download JEE Main Answer Key 2023 For Session 2?

Candidates can download the official answer key of JEE Main online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the answer key for session 2 exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application number and password/date of birth

Step 5: Check and download the answer key

Step 6: Take a printout and save it for future reference

How To Raise Objection in the JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can challenge the JEE Main answer key in online mode. They can fill out the application form and challenge the provisional JEE Main answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To raise objections, NTA will charge a processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged (as per last update, it might change). The payment has to be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.

JEE Main Session 2 Result Date 2023

After the release of the answer key, the authorities will soon announce the JEE Main result for April session. As per media reports, the JEE Main result is expected to be announced by April 22, however, the officials have not yet confirmed the same. The result link will be available at the official website. Candidates can check the result of JEE Main session 2 by using their application number and date of birth.

