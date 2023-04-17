JEE Main Answer Key 2023 For Session 2 Likely Today, Result By Last Week April, Reports

JEE Main Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) answer key for April Session 2023 soon. As per some national dailies, it is expected that the answer key can be released today or tomorrow. However, there has been no update by the officials regarding this. Candidates can download the JEE Main session 2 answer keys from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. They have to use their application number and password to download the official JEE Main answer key.
Soon after that, it is expected that NTA will declare the JEE Main result for session 2 by the end of April. The engineering entrance exam is conducted twice a year in multiple sessions. JEE Main 2023 session 2 was conducted from April 6 to 15 across the country. Over, 9.4 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main Session 2 exam this year.
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Dates
Candidates waiting for the release of answer key and result can go through the table to know the expected dates. Once available, the JEE Main dates will be updated in the table provided below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
JEE Main session 2 answer key
|
April 2023
|
JEE Main result
|
Last week of April 2023
|
JEE Main session 2 result
|
April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15
Expected Date of JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2023
As per media reports, JEE Mains session 2 answer key is expected to be released by today or tomorrow or within this week. However, the officials have not yet confirmed any date for the release of JEE Main answer key. Students who have appeared for the engineering entrance exam can raise objections in the provisional answer keys as well as in recorded responses. The objections received will then be scrutinised and then the JEE Main final answer key will be released. The dates for the same are expected to be available soon.
How To Download JEE Main Answer Key 2023 For Session 2?
Candidates can download the official answer key of JEE Main online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the answer key for session 2 exam:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key link
- Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Enter application number and password/date of birth
- Step 5: Check and download the answer key
- Step 6: Take a printout and save it for future reference
How To Raise Objection in the JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2023?
Candidates can challenge the JEE Main answer key in online mode. They can fill out the application form and challenge the provisional JEE Main answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To raise objections, NTA will charge a processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged (as per last update, it might change). The payment has to be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.
JEE Main Session 2 Result Date 2023
After the release of the answer key, the authorities will soon announce the JEE Main result for April session. As per media reports, the JEE Main result is expected to be announced by April 22, however, the officials have not yet confirmed the same. The result link will be available at the official website. Candidates can check the result of JEE Main session 2 by using their application number and date of birth.
