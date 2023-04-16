JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Expected Soon, Get Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key is expected to be released on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the session 2 examinations can visit the official website to download the answer key.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key: National Testing Agency has successfully concluded the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations. NTA conducted the session 2 exams from April 6 to 15, 2023. Now that the entrance exams have concluded, it is expected that the provisional answer key will be released soon. Students who have appeared for the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams will be able to check the answer key on the official website. Students will also be provided with the facility to raise objections against the answer key released.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 answer key will be released online on the official NTA website. To check the answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the credentials. Candidates can also raise objections through the link given.

The final answer key and JEE Main 2023 result will be announced after considering all the objections raised by the students. Candidates must also note that they are required to submit documents of proof along with the objections.

JEE Main 2023 Marking Scheme

JEE Main 2023 examinations were conducted in computer-based mode. Students were required to attempt questions in the Physics, Chemistry and Biology sections. According to the making scheme followed, students will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and a negative marking of -1 will be applicable for every incorrect answer. Unattempted questions or those marked for review will be given zero marks.

JEE Main 2023 Results

The JEE Main 2023 exam results will be announced soon. Shortly after the JEE Main answer key is released, the final answer key will be released following which the results will be announced. To check the results students will be required to visit the website and enter the application number and password the link provided.

