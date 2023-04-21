JEE Main Answer Key 2023: Objection Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2023 Answer key objection window for session 2 exams closes today. Candidates can raise objections on the provisional answer key through the link given here.

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Objection: The JEE Main 2023 Answer Key objection window closes today - April 21, 2023. Students who have appeared for the session 2 exams and want to raise objections on the provisional answer key can submit the challenge by 5 pm today.

NTA released the JEE Main session 2 answer key on April 19, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exams can raise objections through the challenge link given on the homepage. Candidates must note that they will also be required to submit the requisite fee for every challenge raised.

The link for students to raise objections is available on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here and submit the answer key objection.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Objection Direct Link - Click Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

The objection window for JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key will be open until 5 pm today. Candidates can follow the below given steps to raise objections and submit the answer key challenge

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Session 2 answer key objection window

Step 3: Enter the application number and password or application number and date of birth and login

Step 4: Select the questions and click on the objection window

Step 5: Upload supporting documents

Step 6: Submit the requisite fee and click on the final submission link

Students must note that the objections raised will be taken into consideration when preparing the final answer key. NTA will be releasing the final answer key along with the JEE Main 2023 results.

