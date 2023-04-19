JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Out: Download JEE Main Session 2 Response Sheet Here

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Session 2: NTA has released the provisional answer key for session 2 online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also raise objections against the JEE Main session 2 answer key till the specified date. Check expected result date here

JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the official answer key link today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the JEE Main answer key 2023, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth. They can also challenge the answer key of JEE Main for session 2 till April 21. NTA released the official JEE Mains answer key within a week after the conclusion of the exam. JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023.

The provisional answer key has been released for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the question papers with response sheets. Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs. 200 per question.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Dates

Candidates can check below the answer key and other related dates provided in the table:

Events Dates JEE Main answer key (provisional) April 19, 2023 Last date to raise objections April 21, 2023 JEE Main session 2 result Last week of April 2023

How To Download JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can download the official answer key of JEE Main online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the answer key for session 2 exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application number and password/date of birth

Step 5: Check and download the answer key

Step 6: Take a printout and save it for future reference

How to Calculate JEE Main Session 2 Score using Answer Key 2023?

By using the provisional answer key of JEE Main, candidates can calculate their probable score. They can check below the points to know how to calculate JEE Main session 2 scores:

Candidates can compare their marked responses with the OMR sheet/JEE Main response sheet

For correct answers, candidates will be awarded four marks

For every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted

In case, they could not attempt a question, then it will not be evaluated. They will get zero marks for that particular question

Based on this marking scheme, candidates can calculate their scores and get an estimate of the total marks

JEE Main 2023 Marking Scheme

To calculate the scores, candidates must be aware of the marking scheme. They can go through the table to know the marking scheme of JEE Main:

Responses Marking Scheme Correct response Four marks awarded Incorrect response One mark deducted No answer No marks

JEE Main Response Sheet 2023

NTA has released the response sheet along with the JEE Main provisional answer key and question papers. Candidates can download their response sheets online from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth to download. The response sheet includes correct answers to the questions asked in the exam. They can use JEE response sheets to calculate their expected scores in the exam before the announcement of results.

How To Raise Objections in JEE Main 2023 Answer Key?

The candidates can challenge the provisional JEE Main answer key online. They can raise objections only on the official website. While challenging the answer key, candidates have to pay a nominal, non-refundable fee for each question. Go through the steps to raise objections on the JEE Main provisional answer key -

Step 1: Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link displaying the question paper and answer key challenge.

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen, enter the application number, password or date of birth, along with the security PIN.

Step 4: Click on view question paper option.

Step 5: Now, select click to view/challenge answer key.

Step 6: The answer key, along with the subject, question type, question ID, correct answer/answer option and the option IDs for the answers will be displayed.

Step 7: Crosscheck the answer marked by the candidate in the question paper with that displayed in the answer key.

Step 8: Click on the answer option ID that the candidate considers correct against a particular question and submit the claims by uploading the supporting documents.

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023

Now that the answer key has been released, the authorities are expected to soon announce the JEE Main result for the April session. As per media updates, the JEE Main 2023 result is likely to be declared by April 22, however, the officials have not yet confirmed the same. The result link will be available at the official website. Candidates can check the result of JEE Main session 2 by using their application number and date of birth.