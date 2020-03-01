Jhajjar Court Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Clerk and Steno Posts, Graduates Eligible

Jhajjar Court Recruitment 2020: Office of District and Sessions Judge, Jhajjar has invited applications for the recruitment of Clerk and Stenographer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or in the prescribed format on or before 20 March 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application – 20 March 2020 by 05:00 PM

Jhajjar Court Vacancy Details

Clerk – 17 Posts

Stenographer – 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Clerk and Steno Posts

Clerk

Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Commerce or equivalent

Passed Matriculation with Hindi as one of the subjects

Steno

Degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Commerce or equivalent

The candidates shall have to pass a test of speed of 80 wpm in English Shorthand and 20 wpm in transcription of the same on computer

Proficiency in operation of computer

Age Limit:

18 to 42 Years

Selection Procedure for Steno Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Shorthand Test/Computer Proficiency test

How to Apply for Jhajjar Court Clerk and Steno Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to "The District & Sessions Judge, District & Sessions Court, Gurugram Road, Jhaajar" latest by 20 March 2020 upto 05:00 PM.

Jhajjar Court Clerk and Steno Recruitment Notification