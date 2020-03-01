Jhajjar Court Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Clerk and Steno Posts, Graduates Eligible

Jhajjar Court Recruitment 2020: Office of District and Sessions Judge, Jhajjar has invited applications for the recruitment of Clerk and Stenographer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or in the prescribed format on or before 20 March 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application – 20 March 2020 by 05:00 PM
Jhajjar Court Vacancy Details
- Clerk – 17 Posts
- Stenographer – 3 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Clerk and Steno Posts
Clerk
- Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Commerce or equivalent
- Passed Matriculation with Hindi as one of the subjects
Steno
- Degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Commerce or equivalent
- The candidates shall have to pass a test of speed of 80 wpm in English Shorthand and 20 wpm in transcription of the same on computer
- Proficiency in operation of computer
Age Limit:
18 to 42 Years
Selection Procedure for Steno Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of Shorthand Test/Computer Proficiency test
How to Apply for Jhajjar Court Clerk and Steno Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to "The District & Sessions Judge, District & Sessions Court, Gurugram Road, Jhaajar" latest by 20 March 2020 upto 05:00 PM.
Jhajjar Court Clerk and Steno Recruitment Notification