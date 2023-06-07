Jharkhand B.Ed Result 2023 (Out) @jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Download Link And Revised Answer Key Here

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released short notice regarding the Jharkhand B.Ed Result on its official website-jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Check download link here, .

Jharkhand B.Ed Result 2023: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released short notice regarding the result for B.Ed. Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2022 on its official website. All those students who have appeared in the JCEBED Exam 2022 can check their result from the link available on the official website of of the board i.e.-jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

However you can download the B.Ed result directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Jharkhand B.Ed Result 2023





As per the short notice released, the result link for the B.Ed. Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2022 is available on the official website under Result Column. Candidates can check their result after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

JCECEB has also uploaded the final answer key for the B.Ed. exam on its official website. Earlier JCECEB has released the provisional answer key and demanded objections by the candidates till May 19, 2023.



Candidates can download the Jharkhand B.Ed Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Jharkhand B.Ed Result 2023