Govt of Jharkhand Recruitment 2020, 400 Vacancies for Forest Guard Posts

Govt. of Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Jharkhand, has invited applications for the post of Forest Guard on contract basis from retired Forest Guard / Forestman / equivalent and other officers holding equivalent qualifications and retired officers of this level (having experience in agriculture, horticulture, afforestation) / retired military personnel.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2020. Candidates who have earlier applied for Jharkhand Forest Guard Recruitment, not apply again.

Important Date

Last Date of Application: 30 June 2020 upto 5 PM

Government of Jharkhand Forest Guard Vacancy Details

Forest Guard - 400 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Government of Jharkhand Forest Guard Post

retired Forest Guard / Forestman / equivalent and other officers holding equivalent qualifications and retired officers of this level (having experience in agriculture, horticulture, afforestation) / retired military personnel

Age Limit:

Not more than 64 Years as on 01 January 2020

For more details, check detailed notification link given below

How to Apply for the Government of Jharkhand Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit the application along with all the necessary documents to Forest Environment and Climate Change Department, Van Bhawan, Block B Doranda, Ranchi Jharkhand-834002 on or before 30 June 2020 till 5 PM.

Government of Jharkhand Forest Guard Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF