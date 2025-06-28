Jharkhand Secondary Teacher Syllabus 2025: Paper 1 & 2 Syllabus PDF Download, Exam Pattern

Jharkhand Secondary Teacher Syllabus 2025: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the JTMACCE 2025 notification on its official website. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1373 vacancies for various Secondary Teacher posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for this exam from June 18 to July 17, 2025. Candidates eyeing this post must commence their exam preparation at the earliest. They should check the latest JTMACCE syllabus and plan their strategy accordingly. The main examination syllabus is typically divided into two papers, i.e. Paper 1 (General Knowledge and Hindi & English Language) and Paper 2 (subject-related). Mastering all the topics outlined in the syllabus is essential to perform well in the exam. Read further for complete details on the JSSC Secondary Teacher syllabus, pattern, prep tips, and more.

JSSC Secondary Teacher Syllabus 2025 Highlights The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the syllabus for the JTMACCE 2025 exam in the official notification PDF. Aspirants must thoroughly check the syllabus to identify and prepare the topics relevant to the exam. Check the key highlights of the JSSC Secondary Teacher syllabus shared below for the candidate’s reference. Exam Conducting Body Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Post Name Secondary Teacher Exam Name Jharkhand Trained Secondary Teacher Combined Competitive Exam 2025 Vacancy 1373 Selection Process Paper 1 Paper 2 Maximum Marks 500 Exam Duration 3 hours for each paper Negative Marking No Jharkhand Secondary Teacher Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must also stay updated with the Jharkhand Secondary Teacher exam pattern to understand question format & type, maximum marks, questions, marking scheme, and more. As per the official notification, the JTMACCE mains exam is divided into two papers. The exam duration shall be 3 hours for each paper. Paper 1 will have questions of a graduation level, and the questions in Paper 2 will be of post-graduation level. All questions in the exam will be objective type. As per the marking scheme, each question in Paper 1 will carry 1 mark, whereas Paper 2 will carry 2 marks. There shall be no deduction for wrong answers for both papers.

JSSC Secondary Teacher Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1 The Jharkhand Secondary Teacher syllabus for Paper 1 is divided into various sections, i.e. General Knowledge, General Science, General Mathematics, Mental Ability Test, Computer, etc. Candidates should cover all the topics prescribed in every section to boost their chances of success in the exam. Check the section-wise JTMACCE important topics below: Jharkhand Secondary Teacher Syllabus 2025 for General Knowledge The General Knowledge section assesses candidates’ general knowledge and their ability in relation to their application in society. It is essential to refer to the latest GK books and current affairs quizzes for focused preparation. Given below are the important GK topics covered in the JSSC Secondary Teacher syllabus: Current Affairs

Scientific Progress

National/International Awards

Indian Languages

Books

Scripts

Capital

Currency

Sportspersons

Important Events

History of India

Culture

Geography

Environment

Economic Scenario

Freedom Movement

Main Features of Agriculture and Natural Resources

Constitution and Political System of India

Panchayati Raj

Community Development

5-year Plan

Geographical and Political Situation of Jharkhand, etc

JSSC Secondary Teacher Syllabus for General Science The general science questions will contain questions related to the general understanding and perception of science based on day-to-day observation and experience. Jharkhand Secondary Teacher Syllabus for General Mathematics The mathematics section usually contains questions related to number mathematics, elementary algebra, geometry, general trigonometry, area geometry, etc. It is based on matric/10th class level questions. JTMACCE Syllabus for Mental Ability Test The mental ability test sections cover both verbal and non-verbal questions. Given below are the important topics covered in the JSSC Secondary Teacher syllabus: Analogies

Similarities and Differences

Spatial Imagination

Problem-Solving Analysis

Visual Memory

Discrimination

Relational Concepts

Arithmetic Reasoning

Number Series

Coding & Decoding, etc

Attempt more SSC Reasoning Questions and Answers here. JSSC Secondary Teacher Syllabus for Fundamental Knowledge of Computer The computer section comprises questions related to various devices of the computer, MS Windows, the operating system, MS Office and information related to the method of internet operation. JTMACCE Syllabus for Jharkhand’s General Awareness Given below is the list of important general awareness topics for the Jharkhand Secondary Teacher exam: Geography

History

Civilization

Culture

Language-Literature

Place

Mines

Minerals

Industry

Jharkhand’s contribution in the national movement

Development Plans

Personality

Civil Achievements

National and International Importance Jharkhand Secondary Teacher Syllabus for Hindi and English Language The Hindi and English language section covers questions related to Hindi and English unseen passages, grammar, and other related topics. Aspirants must thoroughly prepare for this section to score high marks.

JSSC Secondary Teacher Syllabus 2025 for Paper 2 The Jharkhand Secondary Teacher Paper 2 exam will be based on the subject in which the appointment is to be made at the secondary (Class 9-12) level. The total marks of this subject will be 300. Aspirants must access the syllabus PDF for Paper 2 to identify topics that need to be covered for the upcoming exam and formulate their exam strategy accordingly. Check below the list of subjects covered in the Jharkhand Secondary Teacher syllabus: Political Science

Sociology

Psychology

Anthropology

Philosophy

Home Science

Geology

Applied English

Urdu

Santhali

Bangla

Mundari

Ho

Kudukh

Kurmali

Nagpuri

Panchaparganiya

Khortha

Artificial Intelligence and Coding

Computer Science

Cyber Security and Data Science

Odia

Special Education Acharya How to Cover Jharkhand Secondary Teacher Syllabus 2025?