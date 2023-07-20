JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Important Topics, Pattern

JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission released JSSC CGL Notification and Exam Pattern for 2017 posts. Download the JSSC CGL Syllabus PDF here.

Jharkhand SSC CGL Syllabus
Jharkhand SSC CGL Syllabus

JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission released the official JSSC CGL notification for 2017 vacancies for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) posts. Aspirants willing to participate in this recruitment must understand the JSSC CGL syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation, as it will help them to know the topics that need to be covered for the exam.

After analysing the JSSC CGL syllabus, candidates must also check the JSSC CGL exam pattern to know the actual question pattern, weightage of each section, the number of sections, the standard of questions, maximum marks, and much more. Hence, aspirants must download the JSSC CGL Syllabus PDF and start their preparation right away.

 

In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the JSSC CGL syllabus PDF for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here are the complete key highlights of the JSSC CGL syllabus and exam pattern shared below for ease of the aspirants.

JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission

Post Name

CGL

Vacancies

2017

Category

JSSC CGL Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Written Exam (Paper 1, 2 and 3) and Document Verification

Exam Mode

OMR Based

Number of Questions

180

Marking Scheme

3 marks for every correct answer.

Negative Marking

1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response

Duration

Paper 1 - 2 hours

Paper 2 - 2 hours

Paper 3 - 2 hours

JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before commencing the preparation, candidates should download the JSSC CGL syllabus PDF link to check the topics that need to be covered for the exam. Get the direct link to download the JSSC CGL Syllabus

JSSC CGL Syllabus PDF

Download Here

JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Written Exam

The JSSC CGL Syllabus PDF is divided into three papers subjects, i.e. Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3. Here we have compiled below the JSSC CGL syllabus for the ease of the candidates. Check the subject-wise JSSC CGL syllabus below and commence the preparation to maximise the scores in the written exam.

JSSC CGL Syllabus: Paper 1

Paper 1 is qualifying in nature and will test candidates on their knowledge of both Hindi and English. For Paper 1, 30% of the total scores are the qualifying marks.

JSSC CGL Syllabus Paper 1: Hindi Language/ English Language

  • Reading Comprehension
  • Vocabulary
  • Grammar
  • Sentence Structure
  • Synonyms
  • Antonyms
  • Grammar and its correct usage
  • Shuffling of sentence parts
  • Shuffling of sentences in a passage
  • JSSC CGL Syllabus for the English Language
  • Spot the error
  • Fill in the blanks
  • Synonyms
  • Antonyms
  • Idioms and Phrases
  • One Word Substitution
  • Improvement of sentences
  • Active and Passive Voice
  • Sentence Completion

JSSC CGL Syllabus Paper 2: Regional Language

Candidates can opt for any one language from the list given below. The paper will be qualifying in nature and 30% of marks will be needed to pass this paper

  • Nagpuri
  • Khortha
  • Bangla
  • Kurukh(Oraon)
  • Ho
  • Santhali
  • Odia
  • Khadia
  • Mundari
  • Urdu
  • Panchpargania
  • Kurmali

JSSC CGL Syllabus Paper 2: General Knowledge

JSSC CGL Paper 3 contains questions from general knowledge, maths, mental ability, computer knowledge, and Jharkhand State. Check the table below for subject-wise distribution of topics

 

Science

1. Physics

  • Work, Energy, and Power
  • Force and Laws of Motions
  • Electromagnetic Waves 
  • Heat
  • Optics
  • Gravitation
  • Physical World & Measurement
  • Atoms & Nuclei
  • Currents
  • Heat & Thermodynamics
  • Electrostatics

2. Chemistry

  • Structure of Atom
  • Periodic Classification of Elements 
  • Acids, Bases and Salts 
  • Metal and Non-Metals
  • States of Matter

3. Biology

  • Plants 
  • Animals 
  • Skeleton System 
  • Nervous System
  • Digestive System 
  • Vitamins and Minerals

History

1. Ancient History

  • Vedic Civilization
  • Mahajanpada 
  • Maghad Empire
  • Jainism and Buddhism
  • Mauryan Empire
  • Gupta Age
  • Sangam Age

2. Medieval History

  • Turks and Arabs
  • Delhi Sultanate
  • Vijay Nagar 
  • Bhakti and Sufi Movement
  • Mughals
  • Later Mughals

3. Modern History

  • The Nationalist movements (1918 – 1947)
  • Partition and Independence
  • spread of modernization
  • Ills of Modernity
  • Vehicles of modernization,
  • Sanity Vs Motivated politics
  • The Revolt of 1857
  • Modernization affirmed
  • Socio-Religious Reforms 

Political Science
  • Constitutional Framework and Acts
  • DPSP
  • Government Structure
  • Central Government 
  • State Government 
  • Judiciary
  • Constitutional Bodies

Geography
  • Solar System 
  • Planets
  • Earth 
  • Continent 
  • Volcano 
  • Indian Geography 
  • Mountains and Plateau
  • Environment 
  • Human Geography - People, Human Activities, etc.

Economics
  • Introduction to Economics
  • Micro and Macro Economics 
  • Consumer Behaviour, and Demand, etc.
  • National Income and related aggregates, Determination of Income and Employment, etc.
  • Economic Reforms since- 1991,
  • Economic Development - A comparison with Neighbours

Reasoning and Mental Ability
  • Percentage 
  • Profit and Loss
  • Interest 
  • Time and Work
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Problems Based on Ages
  • Number System
  • Partnership 
  • Speed Time and Distance
  • Mixture and Alligations
  • Average
  • Algebra 
  • Mensuration
  • Geometry
  • Number Series
  • Venn diagrams
  • Statement and Assumptions
  • Statement and Conclusions
  • Alphabetical Series
  • Identifying different words and numbers
  • Artificial Language
  • Alphanumeric series
  • Reasoning Analogies
  • Coding-Decoding
  • Blood Relations

Computer
  • History and Generation of Computers
  • Introduction to Computer Organisation
  • Computer Memory
  • Computer Hardware and I/O Devices
  • Computer Software
  • Computer Languages
  • Operating System
  • Computer Network
  • Internet
  • Computer and Network Security

Jharkhand Special
  • History of Jharkhand
  • Geography of Jharkhand
  • Polity of Jharkhand
  • Economics of Jharkhand

Weightage of JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023

After checking the JSSC CGL syllabus, aspirants should go through the JSSC CGL exam pattern to get understand the question format, exam requirements and marking scheme. Check the detailed exam pattern for the  JSSC CGL 2023 recruitment process.

  • The JSSC CGL exam will be MCQ type in the OMR system.
  • The written exam comprises 3 papers and each paper will be of 2 hours
  • As per the notification paper 1 and paper 2 will be qualifying in nature.
  • As per the marking scheme, 3 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark in the exam.

JSSC CGL Exam Pattern: Paper 1 

Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of Paper 1

JSSC CGL Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Questions

Marks

Time Duration

Hindi Language

60

180

02 Hours

English Language

60

180

Total

120

360

JSSC CGL Exam Pattern: Paper 2

Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of Paper 2

JSSC CGL Paper 2 Exam Pattern

Subject

Question

Marks

Time Duration

Selected Regional Language

100

300

02 Hours

JSSC CGL Exam Pattern: Paper 3

Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of Paper 3

JSSC CGL Paper 3 Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Question

Marks

Time Duration

General Science

20

60

02 Hours

General Studies

30

90

Reasoning and mental ability

20

60

Quantitative aptitude

20

60

General knowledge (Jharkhand)

40

120

Computer

20

60

Total

150

450

How to Cover JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023?

The JSSC CGL recruitment is one of the most competitive exams in the state. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam. As a result, there is high competition against limited vacancies. Thus, aspirants should analyse the latest JSSC CGL syllabus and prepare their strategy accordingly. Here are the expert-recommended tips and tricks to crack the JSSC CGL 2023 exam with flying colours.

  • Check the JSSC CGL syllabus and exam pattern carefully before commencing the exam preparation. This will provide insights into exam structure, the standard of questions, the number of sections, and topics asked in the exam.
  • Pick the best books and learning resources to clear the basic concepts of all the important topics mentioned in the syllabus.
  • Solve mock tests, sample tests, and previous year's papers to identify strong and weak areas and focus on strengthening the same.
  • Revise short notes for every topic to retain the concepts for a long period.

Best Books for JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023

Candidates should choose the JSSC CGL books based on the recent trends suggested by previous toppers and experts. The right books will help them cover all the JSSC CGL syllabus topics. Some of the best JSSC CGL books for all the sections are given below:

JSSC CGL Books 2023

Subject

Book Names

General Knowledge

Lucent’s General Knowledge

English Language

General English for all Competitive Examination by S.C Gupta

Mathematics

Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal

Computer Knowledge

Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts

FAQ

How to prepare for the JSSC CGL 2023 Syllabus?

Aspirants must carefully analyse the JSSC CGL syllabus, choose high-quality books, and solve mock tests regularly to excel in the upcoming written exam

Is there any negative marking in the JSSC CGL 2023 Exam?

Yes, there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect response in the JSSC CGL exam.

What is JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023?

The JSSC CGL Syllabus PDF is divided into three papers subjects, i.e. Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3. Detailed information about all papers is given above in the article.

