JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Important Topics, Pattern

JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission released the official JSSC CGL notification for 2017 vacancies for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) posts. Aspirants willing to participate in this recruitment must understand the JSSC CGL syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation, as it will help them to know the topics that need to be covered for the exam.
After analysing the JSSC CGL syllabus, candidates must also check the JSSC CGL exam pattern to know the actual question pattern, weightage of each section, the number of sections, the standard of questions, maximum marks, and much more. Hence, aspirants must download the JSSC CGL Syllabus PDF and start their preparation right away.
In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the JSSC CGL syllabus PDF for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.
JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023: Overview
Here are the complete key highlights of the JSSC CGL syllabus and exam pattern shared below for ease of the aspirants.
|
JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission
|
Post Name
|
CGL
|
Vacancies
|
2017
|
Category
|
JSSC CGL Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam (Paper 1, 2 and 3) and Document Verification
|
Exam Mode
|
OMR Based
|
Number of Questions
|
180
|
Marking Scheme
|
3 marks for every correct answer.
|
Negative Marking
|
1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response
|
Duration
|
Paper 1 - 2 hours
Paper 2 - 2 hours
Paper 3 - 2 hours
JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023 PDF
Before commencing the preparation, candidates should download the JSSC CGL syllabus PDF link to check the topics that need to be covered for the exam. Get the direct link to download the JSSC CGL Syllabus
|
JSSC CGL Syllabus PDF
JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Written Exam
The JSSC CGL Syllabus PDF is divided into three papers subjects, i.e. Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3. Here we have compiled below the JSSC CGL syllabus for the ease of the candidates. Check the subject-wise JSSC CGL syllabus below and commence the preparation to maximise the scores in the written exam.
JSSC CGL Syllabus: Paper 1
Paper 1 is qualifying in nature and will test candidates on their knowledge of both Hindi and English. For Paper 1, 30% of the total scores are the qualifying marks.
JSSC CGL Syllabus Paper 1: Hindi Language/ English Language
- Reading Comprehension
- Vocabulary
- Grammar
- Sentence Structure
- Synonyms
- Antonyms
- Grammar and its correct usage
- Shuffling of sentence parts
- Shuffling of sentences in a passage
- JSSC CGL Syllabus for the English Language
- Spot the error
- Fill in the blanks
- Synonyms
- Antonyms
- Idioms and Phrases
- One Word Substitution
- Improvement of sentences
- Active and Passive Voice
- Sentence Completion
JSSC CGL Syllabus Paper 2: Regional Language
Candidates can opt for any one language from the list given below. The paper will be qualifying in nature and 30% of marks will be needed to pass this paper
- Nagpuri
- Khortha
- Bangla
- Kurukh(Oraon)
- Ho
- Santhali
- Odia
- Khadia
- Mundari
- Urdu
- Panchpargania
- Kurmali
JSSC CGL Syllabus Paper 2: General Knowledge
JSSC CGL Paper 3 contains questions from general knowledge, maths, mental ability, computer knowledge, and Jharkhand State. Check the table below for subject-wise distribution of topics
|
Science
|
1. Physics
2. Chemistry
3. Biology
|
History
|
1. Ancient History
2. Medieval History
3. Modern History
|
Political Science
|
|
Geography
|
|
Economics
|
|
Reasoning and Mental Ability
|
|
Computer
|
|
Jharkhand Special
|
Weightage of JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023
After checking the JSSC CGL syllabus, aspirants should go through the JSSC CGL exam pattern to get understand the question format, exam requirements and marking scheme. Check the detailed exam pattern for the JSSC CGL 2023 recruitment process.
- The JSSC CGL exam will be MCQ type in the OMR system.
- The written exam comprises 3 papers and each paper will be of 2 hours
- As per the notification paper 1 and paper 2 will be qualifying in nature.
- As per the marking scheme, 3 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark in the exam.
JSSC CGL Exam Pattern: Paper 1
Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of Paper 1
|
JSSC CGL Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Hindi Language
|
60
|
180
|
02 Hours
|
English Language
|
60
|
180
|
Total
|
120
|
360
JSSC CGL Exam Pattern: Paper 2
Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of Paper 2
|
JSSC CGL Paper 2 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Question
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Selected Regional Language
|
100
|
300
|
02 Hours
JSSC CGL Exam Pattern: Paper 3
Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of Paper 3
|
JSSC CGL Paper 3 Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
Question
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
General Science
|
20
|
60
|
02 Hours
|
General Studies
|
30
|
90
|
Reasoning and mental ability
|
20
|
60
|
Quantitative aptitude
|
20
|
60
|
General knowledge (Jharkhand)
|
40
|
120
|
Computer
|
20
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
450
How to Cover JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023?
The JSSC CGL recruitment is one of the most competitive exams in the state. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam. As a result, there is high competition against limited vacancies. Thus, aspirants should analyse the latest JSSC CGL syllabus and prepare their strategy accordingly. Here are the expert-recommended tips and tricks to crack the JSSC CGL 2023 exam with flying colours.
- Check the JSSC CGL syllabus and exam pattern carefully before commencing the exam preparation. This will provide insights into exam structure, the standard of questions, the number of sections, and topics asked in the exam.
- Pick the best books and learning resources to clear the basic concepts of all the important topics mentioned in the syllabus.
- Solve mock tests, sample tests, and previous year's papers to identify strong and weak areas and focus on strengthening the same.
- Revise short notes for every topic to retain the concepts for a long period.
Best Books for JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023
Candidates should choose the JSSC CGL books based on the recent trends suggested by previous toppers and experts. The right books will help them cover all the JSSC CGL syllabus topics. Some of the best JSSC CGL books for all the sections are given below:
|
JSSC CGL Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Names
|
General Knowledge
|
Lucent’s General Knowledge
|
English Language
|
General English for all Competitive Examination by S.C Gupta
|
Mathematics
|
Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts