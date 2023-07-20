JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Important Topics, Pattern

JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission released JSSC CGL Notification and Exam Pattern for 2017 posts. Download the JSSC CGL Syllabus PDF here.

JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission released the official JSSC CGL notification for 2017 vacancies for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) posts. Aspirants willing to participate in this recruitment must understand the JSSC CGL syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation, as it will help them to know the topics that need to be covered for the exam.

After analysing the JSSC CGL syllabus, candidates must also check the JSSC CGL exam pattern to know the actual question pattern, weightage of each section, the number of sections, the standard of questions, maximum marks, and much more. Hence, aspirants must download the JSSC CGL Syllabus PDF and start their preparation right away.

In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the JSSC CGL syllabus PDF for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here are the complete key highlights of the JSSC CGL syllabus and exam pattern shared below for ease of the aspirants.

JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Post Name CGL Vacancies 2017 Category JSSC CGL Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Written Exam (Paper 1, 2 and 3) and Document Verification Exam Mode OMR Based Number of Questions 180 Marking Scheme 3 marks for every correct answer. Negative Marking 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response Duration Paper 1 - 2 hours Paper 2 - 2 hours Paper 3 - 2 hours

JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before commencing the preparation, candidates should download the JSSC CGL syllabus PDF link to check the topics that need to be covered for the exam. Get the direct link to download the JSSC CGL Syllabus

JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Written Exam

The JSSC CGL Syllabus PDF is divided into three papers subjects, i.e. Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3. Here we have compiled below the JSSC CGL syllabus for the ease of the candidates. Check the subject-wise JSSC CGL syllabus below and commence the preparation to maximise the scores in the written exam.

JSSC CGL Syllabus: Paper 1

Paper 1 is qualifying in nature and will test candidates on their knowledge of both Hindi and English. For Paper 1, 30% of the total scores are the qualifying marks.

JSSC CGL Syllabus Paper 1: Hindi Language/ English Language

Reading Comprehension

Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence Structure

Synonyms

Antonyms

Grammar and its correct usage

Shuffling of sentence parts

Shuffling of sentences in a passage

JSSC CGL Syllabus for the English Language

Spot the error

Fill in the blanks

Synonyms

Antonyms

Idioms and Phrases

One Word Substitution

Improvement of sentences

Active and Passive Voice

Sentence Completion

JSSC CGL Syllabus Paper 2: Regional Language

Candidates can opt for any one language from the list given below. The paper will be qualifying in nature and 30% of marks will be needed to pass this paper

Nagpuri

Khortha

Bangla

Kurukh(Oraon)

Ho

Santhali

Odia

Khadia

Mundari

Urdu

Panchpargania

Kurmali

JSSC CGL Syllabus Paper 2: General Knowledge

JSSC CGL Paper 3 contains questions from general knowledge, maths, mental ability, computer knowledge, and Jharkhand State. Check the table below for subject-wise distribution of topics

Science 1. Physics Work, Energy, and Power

Force and Laws of Motions

Electromagnetic Waves

Heat

Optics

Gravitation

Physical World & Measurement

Atoms & Nuclei

Currents

Heat & Thermodynamics

Electrostatics 2. Chemistry Structure of Atom

Periodic Classification of Elements

Acids, Bases and Salts

Metal and Non-Metals

States of Matter 3. Biology Plants

Animals

Skeleton System

Nervous System

Digestive System

Vitamins and Minerals History 1. Ancient History Vedic Civilization

Mahajanpada

Maghad Empire

Jainism and Buddhism

Mauryan Empire

Gupta Age

Sangam Age 2. Medieval History Turks and Arabs

Delhi Sultanate

Vijay Nagar

Bhakti and Sufi Movement

Mughals

Later Mughals 3. Modern History The Nationalist movements (1918 – 1947)

Partition and Independence

spread of modernization

Ills of Modernity

Vehicles of modernization,

Sanity Vs Motivated politics

The Revolt of 1857

Modernization affirmed

Socio-Religious Reforms Political Science Constitutional Framework and Acts

DPSP

Government Structure

Central Government

State Government

Judiciary

Constitutional Bodies Geography Solar System

Planets

Earth

Continent

Volcano

Indian Geography

Mountains and Plateau

Environment

Human Geography - People, Human Activities, etc. Economics Introduction to Economics

Micro and Macro Economics

Consumer Behaviour, and Demand, etc.

National Income and related aggregates, Determination of Income and Employment, etc.

Economic Reforms since- 1991,

Economic Development - A comparison with Neighbours Reasoning and Mental Ability Percentage

Profit and Loss

Interest

Time and Work

Ratio and Proportion

Problems Based on Ages

Number System

Partnership

Speed Time and Distance

Mixture and Alligations

Average

Algebra

Mensuration

Geometry

Number Series

Venn diagrams

Statement and Assumptions

Statement and Conclusions

Alphabetical Series

Identifying different words and numbers

Artificial Language

Alphanumeric series

Reasoning Analogies

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relations Computer History and Generation of Computers

Introduction to Computer Organisation

Computer Memory

Computer Hardware and I/O Devices

Computer Software

Computer Languages

Operating System

Computer Network

Internet

Computer and Network Security Jharkhand Special History of Jharkhand

Geography of Jharkhand

Polity of Jharkhand

Economics of Jharkhand

Weightage of JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023

After checking the JSSC CGL syllabus, aspirants should go through the JSSC CGL exam pattern to get understand the question format, exam requirements and marking scheme. Check the detailed exam pattern for the JSSC CGL 2023 recruitment process.

The JSSC CGL exam will be MCQ type in the OMR system.

The written exam comprises 3 papers and each paper will be of 2 hours

As per the notification paper 1 and paper 2 will be qualifying in nature.

As per the marking scheme, 3 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark in the exam.

JSSC CGL Exam Pattern: Paper 1

Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of Paper 1

JSSC CGL Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Questions Marks Time Duration Hindi Language 60 180 02 Hours English Language 60 180 Total 120 360

JSSC CGL Exam Pattern: Paper 2

Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of Paper 2

JSSC CGL Paper 2 Exam Pattern Subject Question Marks Time Duration Selected Regional Language 100 300 02 Hours

JSSC CGL Exam Pattern: Paper 3

Below we have tabulated the exam pattern of Paper 3

JSSC CGL Paper 3 Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Question Marks Time Duration General Science 20 60 02 Hours General Studies 30 90 Reasoning and mental ability 20 60 Quantitative aptitude 20 60 General knowledge (Jharkhand) 40 120 Computer 20 60 Total 150 450

How to Cover JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023?

The JSSC CGL recruitment is one of the most competitive exams in the state. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam. As a result, there is high competition against limited vacancies. Thus, aspirants should analyse the latest JSSC CGL syllabus and prepare their strategy accordingly. Here are the expert-recommended tips and tricks to crack the JSSC CGL 2023 exam with flying colours.

Check the JSSC CGL syllabus and exam pattern carefully before commencing the exam preparation. This will provide insights into exam structure, the standard of questions, the number of sections, and topics asked in the exam.

Pick the best books and learning resources to clear the basic concepts of all the important topics mentioned in the syllabus.

Solve mock tests, sample tests, and previous year's papers to identify strong and weak areas and focus on strengthening the same.

Revise short notes for every topic to retain the concepts for a long period.

Best Books for JSSC CGL Syllabus 2023

Candidates should choose the JSSC CGL books based on the recent trends suggested by previous toppers and experts. The right books will help them cover all the JSSC CGL syllabus topics. Some of the best JSSC CGL books for all the sections are given below: