JIPMER Nursing Officer Admit Card 2022 (Released) For 433 Posts@jipmer.edu.in, Check Download Link

JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER),Puducherry has released the Admit Card for the Nursing Officer post on its official website. JIPMER will be conducting the written exam for the Nursing Officer post on 18 December 2022.

Candidates whose applications are complete in all respects are able to apper in the written exam and these applicants can download their Admit Card from the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research-jipmer.edu.in.

Alternatively, JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

Direct Link To Download: JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022



In a bid to download the JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password to the link given on official website.

Candidates will get all the essential information on their Admit Card including Examination City allotted and Roll Number for the written exam. Candidates are advised to preserve their hall ticket which is mandatory for certificate verification and till appointment.

Candidates should note that they will have to carry the Hall Ticket along with Valid Identity proof (in original) and photocopy (Xerox) of the same ID proof inside the hall for the written test.

How to Download: JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022