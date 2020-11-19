JIPMER Result 2020 Out for Research Fellow/Trial Coordinator Posts @jipmer.edu.in, Check Interview Schedule

JIPMER Result 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has announced the result for the posts of Research Fellow/Trial Coordinator on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for the Junior Trial Coordinator Posts test can check their result from the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has uploaded the Result for the posts of Junior Trial Coordinator/Research Fellow/Senior Trial Coordinator based on the Application received against the Advertisement dtd. 05. 10. 2020. Shortlisted candidates details has been uploaded on the official website who will be appear for the Interview round.

JIPMER, Puducherry will conduct the Interview for the qualified candidates on 25 November 2020. Candidates should note that Interview will be conducted through web conferencing.

All such candidates who have applied for the Junior Trial Coordinator/Research Fellow/Senior Trial Coordinator Posts can check the Result/Interview Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JIPMER Result/Interview Schedule 2020 for Research Fellow/Trial Coordinator Posts





How to Download: JIPMER Result/Interview Schedule 2020 for Research Fellow/Trial Coordinator Posts