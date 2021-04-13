JIPMER Recruitment 2021 for 30 Senior Resident Post @jipmer.edu.in, Download PDF

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Jobs Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited application for 30 Senior Resident Posts on Contractual Basis .Interested candidates can apply for these posts on or before 24 April 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including an MCI recognized postgraduate medical degree, viz. MD/MS/DNB, in the respective discipline from a recognized University/Institute can apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021.

Candidates selected finally for Senior Resident Post will get pay for Rs.90,000/- per month (Consolidated). Candidates willing to apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for JIPMER Senior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification:

No. Admin-I/SR-CONT/3/2-2021

Dated: 12-04-2021

Important Date for JIPMER Senior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 April 2021 till 1.00 PM

Short-listing of Candidates for Interview: 26 April 2021 (Tentative)

Date of walk-in-interview: 27April 2021 (Tentative)

Vacancy Details for JIPMER Senior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident: 30 Posts

Departments

Anaesthesiology & Critical Care-08

General Medicine-10

Obstetrics & Gynaecology-03

Paediatrics-02

Preventive & Social Medicine-03

Pulmonary Medicine-04

Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Senior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

An MCI recognized postgraduate medical degree, viz. MD/MS/DNB, in the respective discipline from a recognized University/Institute.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Pay for JIPMER Senior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification:

Rs.90,000/- per month (Consolidated)

JIPMER Senior Resident Jobs 2021 Notificathttps://jipmer.edu.in/sites/default/files/Advertisement-2_0.pdfion: PDF

How to Apply for JIPMER Senior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification:

Candidates can apply on-line mode only with clicking the link- https://forms.gle/hDx2Hwi5x1jwtWYx8 and following the instructions given on the short notification. The last date of submission of online application is 24-04-2021 (Saturday) till 01.00 PM.