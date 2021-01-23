JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Result Out @jkbank.com, Interview Download Link to active after 27 Jan

JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Result: Jammu and Kashmir Bank has released the JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Result on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Exam can download their result through the official website of JK Bank.i.e.jkbank.com.

JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Exam was held on 27 December 2020 at various exam centres to recruit 1850 Vacancies. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Exam can now download their result through the official website. The facility of downloading JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Result will be available till 29 January 2021. The result can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of JK Bank.i.e.jkbank.com. Click on JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Result flashing on the homepage. Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/DOB (DD-MM-YY), Captcha code and click on the submit button. The JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Result will be displayed. Candidates can download JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

Direct Download JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Result

According to the latest notice released by JK Bank, Qualified Candidates can download their Interview call letter from Bank’s website under careers link after 27th of Jan 2021. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website of JK Bank for the latest updates.

JK Bank PO 2021 Vacancy Details

This recruitment is being done to recruit 1850 vacancies for Banking Associate & Probationary Officer. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview. The online application process for the aforesaid posts 2 July to 24 July 2021. Candidates can download JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Result by clicking on the above link.